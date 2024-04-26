Alex Morgan injury: San Diego Wave boss Casey Stoney provides latest on USWNT legend's fitness with forward set to miss NWSL clash with Bay FC
United States women's national team star Alex Morgan will miss San Diego Wave's clash with Bay FC this weekend, with there no timeline for her return.
- Morgan hobbled off with ankle injury last weekend
- Will be absent for San Diego on Sunday
- Wave boss Stoney provides update on blow