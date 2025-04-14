Alessia Russo & Chloe Kelly worrying injury doubts for Arsenal's Champions League semi-final against Lyon while goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar could miss six weeks
Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Daphne van Domselaar ahead of this week's Champions League semi-final with Lyon.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Russo & Kelly withdrew from England duty last week
- Van Domselaar suffered ankle blow with Netherlands
- Arsenal face Lyon in Champions League semi-final on Saturday