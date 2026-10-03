'Always a pleasure!' – Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alessandro Bastoni silence Paris with heroics

Italy secured a hard-fought 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against France at the Stade de France, recovering from Michael Olise's opener. A commanding defensive performance led by Alessandro Bastoni and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ensured Roberto Mancini's side left Paris with a valuable point.

Michael Olise broke the deadlock for the hosts ten minutes into the second half with a fine strike.

Bastoni initiated a central surge forward in the 68th minute, finishing coolly to bring the Azzurri level.