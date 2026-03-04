Alejandro Garnacho dealing with 'very difficult thing' in his personal life as Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior defends winger after boos

Speaking ahead of the trip to Villa Park, Rosenior shed light on the maturity Garnacho has shown during a period of private turmoil. "Garna is an outstanding player," Rosenior said. "I have really liked in this period his reaction to not starting. He has been training very well. Garna has put himself in a really, really good place in the last few weeks and he’s more than knocking on the door to start. We've got to take into account that Garna is 21. He's got huge ability. He's got huge potential."

The Blues chief went on to reveal just how much the player has been carrying in secret, including an incident where he prioritised club duties before addressing a family matter. Rosenior stated: "He’s had a very difficult thing happen in his life recently as well. And rather than tell me about that, he wanted to put himself forward for a game and told me after the game where he had to go back home. People make judgments based on the way people look. Garna is a really, really good character who works really hard every day in training and I know in the end his quality is going to show in a really consistent way."