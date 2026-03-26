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Alan Shearer names his England starting XI for 2026 World Cup as Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham snubbed
High-profile names missing from Shearer's XI
In a selection that is sure to spark debate across the country, Shearer opted to leave out some of England's most established global stars from his preferred starting line-up for the 2026 World Cup. Most notably, Real Madrid sensation Bellingham and Chelsea talisman Palmer are not selected, as he favours a midfield and attack built on current Premier League form.
Shearer’s chosen XI sees Jordan Pickford remain in goal, protected by a back four of Reece James, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, and Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall. In midfield, Declan Rice is partnered by Elliot Anderson, with Morgan Rogers operating in a creative No.10 role. The frontline consists of Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon on the flanks, supporting captain Harry Kane through the middle.
Shearer's England World Cup starting XI: Pickford; James, Guehi, Konza, Hall; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Rogers, Gordon; Kane
- Getty Images Sport
A golden opportunity for fringe stars
With Tuchel preparing to lead the Three Lions at the tournament in North America, Shearer believes the current international window serves as a vital audition for those outside the established core. He noted that while the German tactician likely has a framework in mind, the door remains ajar for late changes.
"Thomas Tuchel is obviously going to tweak it a bit with players that he's brought in," Shearer told Betfair. "I like the idea of what he has done with the 35-man squad in terms of giving players a bit of a rest for one game and then the rest of them will come in for the next. It'll be difficult to gauge where we are because I guess there's going to be a lot of players in either 11 that might not even be in the 26-man squad that he's going to take to the USA, Mexico and Canada.
"But what it does do is, gives a good opportunity for one or two. I guess he's got the vast majority in his mind of who he wants to take already, but there might just be a spot for one or two that can make a late push."
The quest for global dominance
Expectations are soaring as England transitions into the Tuchel era. Shearer expressed confidence in the squad’s depth, suggesting that the talent pool is sufficient to finally end the nation’s long wait for a major trophy since 1966.
"I believe England can win the World Cup," he added. "When you look at our talent, when you look at the players fighting for positions, then yeah. If you go through the squad, then yeah, England have got a really, really good chance to win it. But then, so have France, so have Spain alongside others who will be thinking that they're the same as well."
"France have got a huge amount of talent and Spain have got a ridiculous amount of talent as well. As have Portugal. They'll all be seeing what we're seeing and obviously clearly only one can win it, but we go into it with a real proper chance here."
- AFP
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