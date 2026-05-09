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Another trophy for Karim Benzema as Al Hilal claim Saudi King's Cup glory
Blues mount dramatic comeback
Al Hilal overcame an early scare to defeat fairytale finalists Al Kholood 2-1 in a pulsating encounter attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Blues fell behind after just four minutes when Ramiro Enrique exploited a lapse in Simone Inzaghi’s defensive system, but they responded with two goals in five minutes before half-time. Nasser Al-Dawsari pounced on a loose ball to equalise in the 42nd minute before Theo Hernandez struck the decisive winner during first-half stoppage time.
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Benzema's golden Saudi run
The victory marks a significant personal milestone for Benzema, who has continued his prolific trophy-winning habits since moving to the Middle East from Real Madrid in 2023. This triumph represents the Frenchman's third major honour in Saudi football, following his Saudi Pro League and King’s Cup double with Al Ittihad during the 2024-25 campaign. Since joining Al Hilal in early February, the veteran striker has proven to be a vital asset, providing the crucial assist for Hernandez’s winning goal in this latest final.
History for foreign ownership
Despite the defeat, Al Kholood made history as the first foreign-owned club to reach a Saudi final following American investor Ben Harburg's acquisition. Sitting 12 places below Al Hilal in the table, the side, now in their second season in the Pro League, demonstrated remarkable growth through a community-driven model that nearly upset the established order.
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Capital derby title decider
Al Hilal must quickly pivot from their celebrations to prepare for a season-defining Capital Derby against Al Nassr on May 12. Sitting second with 77 points from 31 games, Inzaghi’s men trail the leaders by five points but crucially hold a game in hand. A defeat in this high-stakes clash would officially hand the Pro League title to Al Nassr, whereas a victory would ensure Al Hilal's destiny remains in their own hands as they chase a domestic double.