Ajax sack John Heitinga! Former Premier League defender axed by Dutch club with giants languishing eight points behind leaders Feyenoord
Caretaker Grim steps in after Heitinga exit
On Thursday morning, Ajax issued a blunt statement confirming the exit of Heitinga. It read: "Ajax has suspended John Heitinga with immediate effect. The head coach’s contract was due to run until June 30, 2027, but will now be terminated. The same applies to assistant coach Marcel Keizer."
In an emotional admission, Technical Director Alex Kroes laid bare the club’s disillusionment.
"It's a painful decision. But looking back at the past few months, we must conclude that things have turned out quite differently from what we had envisioned," he said.
"We've seen too little progress and have unnecessarily dropped points. We know it can take time for a new coach to work with a squad that has undergone changes. We have given John that time, but we believe it's best for the club to appoint someone else to lead the team."
Kroes himself offered his resignation, though the Ajax board “strongly urged” him to continue.
"My contract runs until the end of the season; should the club appoint a new technical director earlier, I will hand over my responsibilities at that time," Kroes added.
With Heitinga gone, Ajax have turned to Fred Grim, a steady pair of hands and a man who knows the club’s DNA, to steer the ship until a permanent appointment is made.
"Ajax is looking for a new head coach; in the meantime, Fred Grim will take over Heitinga’s duties," the club informed.
The Ten Hag whisper: A reunion written in the stars?
Reports have emerged that Ajax are plotting a blockbuster reunion with Erik ten Hag, who has masterminded their modern golden era. According to Algemeen Dagblad, Kroes met Ten Hag earlier this week in Huizen. Although it was labelled as just a "coffee meeting", the timing of it speaks otherwise. Ten Hag, now 55, remains a revered figure at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Between 2018 and 2022, he turned Ajax into a global sensation as they won three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups, and conjured even conjured that unforgettable 2019 Champions League run, when Ajax stunned Real Madrid and Juventus before falling to Tottenham in the semi-finals. Under his watch, the club became a beacon of high-pressing, fearless football, producing world-class stars like Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, and Donny van de Beek. His possible return is seen inside the club as the only route back to order after months of instability and confusion.
Premier League opportunity also knocking for Ten Hag
Ten Hag, who left Manchester United last year and endured a nightmarish, short-lived spell at Bayer Leverkusen, surprisingly isn’t short of admirers. According to ESPN, the Dutchman is also “interested in talking” to Wolves, who recently dismissed Vitor Pereira. The Midlands club are on the lookout for a long-term leader and has already held informal talks with former boss Gary O’Neil, though he has now ruled himself out. However, it is also mentioned that Wolves’ hierarchy reportedly prefer a younger, progressive manager to lead their rebuild, with names like Michael Carrick (44) and Rob Edwards (42) under consideration.
Kroes under pressure: Can he survive the storm?
While Heitinga’s departure might ease the immediate tension, Kroes is far from safe. His own future hangs by a thread after months of criticism over recruitment and strategy. Ajax now travel to Utrecht on Sunday, a trip that suddenly carries enormous weight. Anything less than victory could plunge the club further into crisis and accelerate talks with Ten Hag. If the former United manager ultimately returns to his former stomping ground, he will have a tough task at hand to revive a club that has suddenly been gasping for identity.
