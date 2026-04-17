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Ajax want Dani Ceballos! Ex-Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff makes audatious approach as Spain international nears Real Madrid exit
Cruyff targets Madrid star for Ajax rebuild
According to AS, Ajax have launched a bold attempt to secure Ceballos for next season. Cruyff has wasted no time in making his mark in Amsterdam, setting his sights on the midfielder to lead his first major project as sporting director. The club have not won the Eredivisie title since 2022 and are currently battling just to qualify for the Champions League with four games remaining. While they remain committed to their famous youth academy, they are actively seeking seasoned professionals who can add immediate leadership and technical quality to a squad trailing champions PSV.
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Frustrating campaign under Arbeloa
The situation in the Spanish capital has become increasingly frustrating for Ceballos. Under the management of Alvaro Arbeloa, he has struggled for consistent playing time, featuring in only five matches since his return. He is yet to start a single game under his current boss. His campaign was previously derailed by a muscle injury that sidelined him for six weeks. Across the entire season, he has played just 804 minutes in 22 appearances, with only seven starts. Furthermore, he has failed to play a single minute in Madrid's last three outings, making him their third-least-used outfield player.
Stalled transfers and previous Betis links
This is not the first time Ceballos has been linked with an exit from the Bernabeu. A return to Real Betis has frequently been rumoured, but he came closest to departing last summer. Marseille had reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a loan deal that included a mandatory purchase option. However, the midfielder decided to block the move late in the window. That decision reportedly caused friction with the club hierarchy in Valdebebas, as they were keen to facilitate his departure. With just one year left on his contract, a permanent exit now seems inevitable.
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Crucial summer awaits the Spanish playmaker
Ceballos must soon decide if a move to the Netherlands is the right step to resurrect his stalled career. As Real Madrid prepare for a comprehensive summer shake-up to cash in on his final contract year, the lure of becoming a central figure in Cruyff’s new-look Ajax could prove impossible to turn down.