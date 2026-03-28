So what else will Italy need to put in a better performance and secure World Cup qualification? First and foremost, more intensity and pace – qualities that Bosnia struggles with but which, unfortunately, Italy lacks: both in terms of natural ability and the current dip in form of key players such as Barella. Greater unpredictability would also be useful, something the manager’s choices (formation and, consequently, players) have left solely to Politano, who wasn’t even particularly inspired against Northern Ireland. So, the dilemma that had emerged in the final hours leading up to Tuesday’s match (Politano or Palestra?) can be raised again with the same arguments for and against. The Napoli winger has more international experience and is used to the intense pressure of such occasions. The Cagliari player, a product of the Atalanta academy who made his debut in the closing stages at the New Balance Arena, possesses greater energy, fuelled by the enthusiasm and recklessness of his age and by a season so far that has been excellent far beyond the statistics (1 goal and 4 assists). An even more delicate decision because the fate of the match could be decided on that flank: in the Bosnian back four, Atalanta’s Kolasinac is in fact returning to his roots with Arsenal and Schalke 04, but as a left-back he struggles more than in the centre-left of Palladino’s back three. Further consideration would be needed if the talented Alajbegovic (18, currently at Salzburg but owned by Bayer Leverkusen) were to start, following his decisive cameo in Cardiff. Who has the better defensive instincts between Politano and Palestra? Who can strike a balance between attack and defence, whilst also supporting the struggling Mancini, who has already been put under pressure by the pace of Rowe and Cambiaghi in the Europa League?