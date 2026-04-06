Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal may appeal to the CAS – a recap of what happened with Morocco

The saga surrounding the winner of the latest Africa Cup of Nations is far from over. Following Senegal’s victory on the pitch and the awarding of the trophy to Morocco by default, the former have been given the go-ahead to lodge an appeal. This is reported by RMC Sport, which states that shortly before the weekend, the Senegalese Football Federation received the grounds for the decision from the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). This decision gives Senegal the green light to initiate the appeal process to be submitted to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), thereby challenging Morocco’s victory by default.



