Afcon 2023: How Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana can secure bronze medal against DR Congo

GOAL examines Bafana Bafana's potential path to securing the bronze medal against DR Congo in the third-place playoff match on Saturday.

Following their semi-final defeat to Nigeria on penalties on Wednesday, February 7th, the South African team missed out on an opportunity to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

However, the 1996 Afcon champions now have the chance to secure a bronze medal. Yet, Bafana Bafana face a formidable challenge against DR Congo as the two nations clash on Saturday, February 10th.

As GOAL gears up for this final showdown, we examine the necessary steps and highlight the players who must rise to the occasion.