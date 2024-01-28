Afcon 2023: Egypt vs DR Congo - Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Egypt and DR Congo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An Egypt side without Mohamed Salah faces a formidable challenge ahead as they take on DR Congo in the round of 16 of the Afcon 2023.

Egypt concluded Group B in the second position, having secured three points from a series of three consecutive draws in the group stage. Their objective now is to secure a victory against DR Congo and advance to the next stage of the competition.

Similarly, DR Congo experienced a parallel fate in the group stage, registering three successive draws. Given Egypt's current struggles, Congo finds themselves in a significant position to potentially cause an upset against the Pharaohs. However, this is expected to be a tough match for both and the tie might be decided on penalties as predicted here.

Here, GOAL provides comprehensive details on how to watch, encompassing information about the TV channel, streaming options, and more.