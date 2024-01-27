Afcon 2023: Bafana Bafana's Broos comes face-to-face with Regragui as Caf cancels sanctions on Morocco coach

Michael Madyira
Walid Regragui & Hugo Broos, Morocco vs Bafana Bafana GFXGetty
Africa Cup of NationsMorocco vs South AfricaMoroccoSouth AfricaWalid RegraguiHugo Broos

Morocco coach Walid Regragui will be on the bench during Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash with South Africa.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Regragui was suspended by Caf
  • The suspension was then cut from two to one match
  • He will now be on the bench against SA

Editors' Picks