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Adam Wharton 'not going to sit and cry' over England World Cup snub as Crystal Palace star lifts lid on Thomas Tuchel call
Wharton responds to Tuchel snub
Wharton found himself on the outside looking in when Tuchel confirmed his final squad for the tournament in North America. The former Blackburn Rovers man has been a revelation for Crystal Palace, playing a leading role in their Conference League triumph, but his domestic form was not quite enough to secure a seat on the plane, with the Three Lions boss opting for more experienced options in the middle of the park.
Reflecting on the decision following Palace's historic Conference League final win over Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Wharton displayed a maturity beyond his years. "That's just part of football. It was never a guarantee I was going to go. I knew that," Wharton told a news conference.
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The phone call from the England boss
The Palace star also opened up about the direct communication he received from the national team manager. In a professional exchange, Tuchel reached out to the youngster to deliver the news personally, noting that the selection process had been tight right up until the final deadline.
Wharton detailed the conversation, stating: "When he called me, he just told me I wasn't there. He said it was close. But yeah, like I said, that's football. I'm not going to sit here and cry about it. Still had two games for Palace to go. Obviously tonight being a massive one, I don't really dwell on those things too much. It's not the end of the world. I'm still young."
European glory provides the perfect tonic
If Wharton was feeling any lingering pain from the England omission, it didn't show on the pitch at the Red Bull Arena. Despite being an injury doubt heading into the Conference League final against Rayo, the midfielder produced a Man of the Match performance to help Palace secure their first-ever European trophy.
It was Wharton's powerful drive and shot that led to Jean-Philippe Mateta's winning goal, ensuring the Eagles made history in Germany. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game served as a timely reminder of his talent, even if it wasn't enough to convince Tuchel for this particular tournament cycle.
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Looking ahead to the future
While his team-mates prepare for the global stage, Wharton is ready to recharge. The midfielder confirmed he has already made plans for the off-season, though he remains confident that his time in the white shirt of England will come again given his rapid trajectory over the last 18 months.
"Hopefully there's other tournaments and World Cups that I can go to in the future. But yeah, I was just focused on Palace and coming here and getting the win, which we have done," he added. "I'm glad with that and I've got a couple places booked to go [on holiday], but I'm just going to enjoy my summer and tonight."