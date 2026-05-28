Adam Wharton 'not going to sit and cry' over England World Cup snub as Crystal Palace star lifts lid on Thomas Tuchel call

Wharton found himself on the outside looking in when Tuchel confirmed his final squad for the tournament in North America. The former Blackburn Rovers man has been a revelation for Crystal Palace, playing a leading role in their Conference League triumph, but his domestic form was not quite enough to secure a seat on the plane, with the Three Lions boss opting for more experienced options in the middle of the park.

Reflecting on the decision following Palace's historic Conference League final win over Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, Wharton displayed a maturity beyond his years. "That's just part of football. It was never a guarantee I was going to go. I knew that," Wharton told a news conference.