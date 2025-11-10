AC Milan kick off winter season with Rossignol lifestyle collection

Winter’s closing in, but who says the cold can’t look cool? AC Milan have teamed up with French alpine icons Rossignol for a sleek new capsule collection that brings Rossoneri flair to the slopes. With the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina on the horizon, there’s no better time to wrap up in style and show off that winning spirit.

The collaboration brings Milanese sophistication to the mountains – a meeting of two icons united by excellence, ambition, and style. It celebrates identity and style through the fusion of design, craftsmanship, and technology, offering a complete line for both mountain wear and leisure. Each product has been developed with the same expertise, technicity, and attention to detail that have made Rossignol a global benchmark in winter sports for over a century.

The collection combines the precision of the French brand with the elegance and iconic strength of the Rossoneri, creating pieces designed to enhance the mountain experience with character and personality. The Alpine Performance line includes the Forza AC Milan skis, engineered to ensure control and fluidity in every turn, along with a technical outfit – also available for kids – featuring a jacket, pants, gloves, and socks.

Unique stylistic details distinguish each piece, and completing the collection are the Essential goggles, made from 100% recycled materials and equipped with anti-fog technology and a ventilation system for clear vision at all times. The Lifestyle selection brings Milanese flair to the slopes with two premium pieces: a refined half-zip sweater and a Retro Jacket that combines an old-school spirit with modern functionality – sporty, practical, and perfect for everyday use.

Both, along with the jacket from the Alpine Performance line, feature an exclusive interior design by award-winning artist Matteo Berton, whose original illustrations created to celebrate the collection are also available as two limited-edition posters. The signature element of the collection is a special logo created for the occasion, merging Rossignol’s emblem with AC Milan’s iconic Diavoletto, a symbol that unites two leaders in their respective worlds, football and skiing.

The collection is available now on the AC Milan and Rossignol sites, as well as their stores in Italy and France, respectively. If you want to get your hands on these must-have items for your winter wardrobe, then GOAL has you covered with how you can get your hands on them.

Shop: AC Milan x Rossignol collection