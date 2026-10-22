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AFC Bournemouth v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

AC Milan player ratings vs Bournemouth: Mike Maignan red card costs Rossoneri in Vitality Stadium collapse

Player ratings
AC Milan
Europa League
AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan
AFC Bournemouth
M. Maignan

AC Milan endured a disastrous night on the south coast as a first-half red card for Mike Maignan paved the way for a 3-0 defeat. Two converted penalties and a late strike from Amine Adli condemned the ten-man Rossoneri to a painful Europa League setback.

AC Milan’s tactical plan was dismantled within the opening half-hour at the Vitality Stadium. The Rossoneri started poorly, conceding an early penalty which Justin Kluivert converted in the 8th minute. However, the game truly shifted on its axis in the 28th minute when Mike Maignan was shown a straight red card, forcing Ruben Amorim to sacrifice Omari Hutchinson to bring on a backup goalkeeper.

The structural integrity of the side vanished immediately, leading to a second penalty just minutes later, which Marcus Tavernier tucked away to double the advantage before the break.

The second half was a case of damage limitation for a depleted Milan side that failed to register a single shot on target throughout the ninety minutes. Despite a series of substitutions intended to solidify the midfield, the Italian giants were unable to retain possession, finishing with just 36% of the ball. The misery was compounded late on when Amine Adli added a third for the hosts.

With three yellow cards and one red, Milan’s lack of discipline mirrored their lack of offensive threat in a performance that leaves their Europa League campaign in a precarious position.

GOAL rates AC Milan's players from Vitality Stadium...

  • FBL-EUR-C3-BOURNEMOUTH-AC MILANAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan - 1/10:

    A catastrophic evening for the French international. After failing to stop the opening penalty, Maignan committed a reckless foul in the 28th minute that resulted in a straight red card. His dismissal left his teammates with a mountain to climb and fundamentally broke the team's tactical shape.

    Fikayo Tomori - 5/10:

    The most composed of the starting defenders, but even he was overwhelmed. He attempted to lead the line after the dismissal but was eventually substituted in the 66th minute for Sankhoun Diawara as Ruben Amorim sought fresh legs to plug the midfield gaps.

    Koni De Winter - 3/10:

    A night to forget for De Winter, who was constantly targeted by the Cherries' press. He received a yellow card in the 81st minute for a cynical challenge and never looked comfortable in his positioning as the home side racked up seven shots on target.

    Strahinja Pavlovic - 4/10:

    The Serbian defender struggled with the mobility of Bournemouth's front line. He was part of a backline that looked unsettled from the first whistle and lacked the recovery speed to cover the gaps created after the red card.

  • FBL-EUR-C3-BOURNEMOUTH-AC MILANAFP

    Midfield

    Diego Moreira - 4/10:

    Substituted in the 76th minute after a largely anonymous performance. He was unable to provide an outlet on the flanks and found himself pinned back by Bournemouth’s aggressive full-backs.

    Yunus Musah - 4/10:

    The American lacked his usual energy and failed to bridge the gap between the defence and the isolated attack. His defensive contributions were insufficient to stop the wave of Bournemouth attacks that led to 16 fouls being committed by the team.

    Ardon Jashari - 5/10:

    Jashari was tasked with a heavy workload once Milan went down to ten men. He spent most of the match chasing shadows in the half-spaces, unable to exert any influence on the ball as the team’s possession plummeted to 36%.

    Pervis Estupinan - 4/10:

    Struggled to balance his defensive duties with the need to provide width. He was cautioned in the 35th minute and was hooked at half-time as Milan moved to a more conservative structure.

  • AFC Bournemouth v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Omari Hutchinson - 5/10:

    The tactical victim of Maignan's red card. Hutchinson was showing flashes of creativity before being sacrificed in the 32nd minute to allow backup goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani to enter the field.

    Alphadjo Cisse - 4/10:

    Virtually invisible for long stretches. With no service coming from the midfield and the team playing with a man disadvantage, Cisse was left to forage for scraps and failed to test Michele Di Gregorio in the Bournemouth goal.

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 3/10:

    A poor performance from Loftus-Cheek, who was once again given a more attacking role. He failed to offer any physical presence or ball progression and was substituted at half-time.

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  • AFC Bournemouth v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Lorenzo Torriani - 5/10:

    Thrown into a nightmare scenario in the 32nd minute. His first task was facing a penalty, which he failed to save, though he did make four saves later in the match to prevent an even heavier scoreline.

    Davide Bartesaghi - 5/10:

    Came on at half-time for Estupinan. He was slightly more disciplined defensively but offered nothing going forward as Milan focused entirely on survival.

    Adrien Rabiot - 5/10:

    Introduced at the break to provide veteran stability. He improved the team's positioning slightly, but by then, the two-goal deficit and the man disadvantage were too much to overcome.

    Sankhoun Diawara - 4/10:

    Came on for Tomori in the 66th minute but failed to track the runners effectively, culminating in the third goal conceded late on.

    Christian Comotto - N/A:

    A late substitute for Moreira who had little time to impact the game.

    Ruben Amorim - 3/10:

    His side looked ill-prepared for the intensity of the Vitality Stadium. The tactical collapse following the red card was total, and his substitutions failed to generate a single shot on target. A humbling night for the manager.

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