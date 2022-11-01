Milan transfer spendGOAL
Mudeet Arora

AC Milan most expensive signings - How Serie A giants spent over €1.5 billion on incoming transfers

Serie A

The Rossoneri have splashed out on some big names over the years, but just how much have they spent?

Serie A champions AC Milan have long been a major force in Italy and Europe.

The Rossoneri have won 19 Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies, seven European Cups, five European Super Cups and the Club World Cup among others in their illustrious history.

In their quest to keep up with their big-spending rivals in Serie A and on the continent, Milan have spent big sums in order to attract some of the world's top talents.

An ownership issue eventually led to their downfall in the last decade, but they have still managed to bring in incredible players to propel them back to the top of the Italian game.

But, how much exactly have Milan spent over the years?

Let's take a look!

SEASON

MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING

FEE

TOTAL SPENDING

2022-23

Charles De Ketelaere

€32M

€48.20M

2021-22

Fikayo Tomori

€28.80M

€78.70M

2020-21

Sandro Tonali

€10M

€34.42M

2019-20

Franck Kessie

€32M

€122.78M

2018-19

Lucas Paqueta

€38.40M

€193.77M

2017-18

Leonardo Bonucci

€42M

€186.48M

2016-17

Gustavo Gomez

€9.56M

€29.56M

2015-16

Carlos Bacca

€33.30M

€102.28M

2014-15

Giacomo Bonaventura

€5.30M

€16.90M

2013-14

Alessandro Matri

€11M

€43.13M

2012-13

Mario Balotelli

€20M

€59.62M

2011-12

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

€24M

€65.15M

2010-11

Robinho

€21M

€51.30M

2009-10

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

€15M

€22.10M

2008-09

Ronaldinho

€24.15M

€73.88M

2007-08

Alexandre Pato

€24M

€29M

2006-07

Ricardo Oliveira

€15M

€41.40M

2005-06

Alberto Gilardino

€25M

€33.50M

2004-05

Jaap Stam

€10.50M

€11M

2003-04

Kaka

€8.50M

€15M

2002-03

Alessandro Nesta

€31M

€71.10M

2001-02

Rui Costa

€41.32M

€145.13M

2000-01

Fernando Redondo

€17.50M

€42.50M

Total

€1.51B

*All stats via Transfermarkt

Milan's top 10 most expensive player signings

