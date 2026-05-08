AC Milan eye sensational free transfer move for Real Madrid defender David Alaba as agent Pini Zahavi holds talks

Milan have held talks with influential agent Zahavi as the club search for high-level reinforcements. Initial discussions reportedly centred on Robert Lewandowski, but the striker’s wage demands are understood to be beyond the club’s current financial framework. Attention has instead shifted to another of Zahavi’s clients.

Alaba has emerged as a potential target, with the defender approaching the end of his contract at Real Madrid. The 33-year-old, who previously enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Bayern Munich, is assessing his options ahead of what could be the final major move of his career. As per MilanLive, Milan view the situation as a potential market opportunity.