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A St. Pauli supporter tried to provoke Michael Olise, but the FC Bayern star shrugged it off

Bundesliga
St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich
St. Pauli
Bayern Munich
M. Olise

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise remained composed after a fan threw a projectile at him following his substitution against FC St. Pauli.

The French international’s afternoon in Hamburg was done after just under an hour, and he strolled off the pitch to a chorus of boos from the St. Pauli fans with Bayern leading 3–0.

  • After Luis Diaz replaced him, Olise high-fived his teammates and the FC Bayern officials on the bench. A St. Pauli supporter then hurled a small yellow object in protest, but Olise sidestepped it with ease.

    Olise sidestepped the projectile with poise, then coolly held up his thumb in a prolonged, pointed salute to the offender (59).

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  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ST PAULI-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    FC Bayern sets a goalscoring record against St. Pauli

    It was not the only highlight for the 24-year-old, who had already opened the scoring with a superb strike to put the German record champions 3–0 ahead. After St. Pauli defender Karol Mets lost possession while advancing, Olise lined up 20 metres out, central to goal, and arrowed a low left-foot shot into the bottom-left corner (54’). He then celebrated by cupping his right ear, playfully goading the opposition fans to raise the volume.

    The right winger now has 46 goal contributions (17 goals, 29 assists) in 41 appearances.

    His contributions were key as Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga’s single-season goal record on Matchday 29. Leon Goretzka’s 2-0 strike was the club’s 102nd of the campaign, surpassing the previous mark of 101 set in 1972.

  • Michael Olise’s career highlights:

    ClubPeriod
    FC Reading2017–2021
    Crystal Palace2021–present
    FC Bayern2024–present

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