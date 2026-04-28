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Daniel Buse and Tim Ursinus

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Dortmund star matches Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer as he aims to break incredible assists record

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
J. Ryerson

Borussia Dortmund’s assist king, Julian Ryerson, is in prestigious company and could even break a record. The Norwegian is now joint second in the Bundesliga assists chart after delivering the corner that Ramy Bensebaini headed in to make it 3–0 during BVB’s 4–0 win over SC Freiburg on Sunday.

  • Ryerson joins elite list

    The Norwegian now shares 13th place on the list of defenders with the most assists in a single season. That tally matches the records set by Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern Munich, 1973-74), Philipp Max (Augsburg, 2017-18) and David Raum (Hoffenheim, 2021-22). Only Jorginho (Leverkusen, 1991-92) with 14 assists and Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen, 2023-24) with 15 assists have done better. Ryerson has three league matches remaining to climb higher on the list. 

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    Only Olise ranks higher this season

    Internationally, Ryerson sits second among defenders in assists this season, surpassed only by Inter’s Federico Dimarco, who has 18 assists and has already broken the Serie A record. Across the entire Bundesliga, he shares second spot with Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich, while Michael Olise tops the charts with 18 assists. 

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Borussia Moenchengladbach
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Borussia Dortmund
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