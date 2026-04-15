A first for Real Madrid: Álvaro Arbeloa etches his name into Champions League history by beating Bayern Munich

For Real Madrid and Bellingham, this is a last stand to salvage a season that has been a disaster in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Trailing Barcelona by nine points with only seven La Liga matches left, the title chase is effectively over, and their Copa del Rey campaign ended in a second-round upset against Albacete. That defeat marked the first game under Arbeloa’s command after Xabi Alonso resigned following the Supercopa final loss to Barca.

According to Bellingham, Tuesday’s trip to Munich represents the final opportunity to “make people forget all the bad things from the season”. Key midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni was suspended, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continues to recover from a muscle tear. Defender Raúl Asencio missed out with a stomach bug.

Los Blancos have not won in three matches, further jeopardising Arbeloa’s position.

Elimination in Munich could cost him his job, so he adopted a defiant tone before the clash: “We had plenty of chances and conceded very little. Now we’re heading to Germany full of conviction to win there and, if necessary, to die.”