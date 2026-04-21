A blessing in disguise for FC Bayern: Vincent Kompany issues a clear warning and poses one big question

In the subsequent 5-0 win against FC St. Pauli, Musiala returned to the starting line-up for the first time in over a month. He played with his usual lightness of foot, scored the historic 101st goal of this Bundesliga season and set up another.

In the spectacular 4-3 Champions League quarter-final second-leg win over Real Madrid, he firstly drew an early yellow card from Eduardo Camavinga—who was later dismissed—with a trademark dribble, then delivered a decisive backheel assist for Luis Díaz’s equaliser He delivered that assist after replacing Serge Gnabry, who had occupied Musiala’s preferred central attacking midfield slot during his absence.

Three days later, Gnabry suffered a right thigh adductor strain in training. The 30-year-old will miss Bayern’s run-in and is also doubtful for the World Cup, where he and Musiala contest the same spot.

As expected, Musiala slotted into the starting line-up in place of Gnabry for the title-winning gala against VfB Stuttgart. Time and again he went on dribbling runs, tearing holes in the Stuttgart defence; one such run ultimately led to Raphael Guerreiro’s equaliser. That made it four goals or assists in three games for the young playmaker. At half-time, manager Vincent Kompany replaced him as a precaution. “That was the plan,” Musiala confirmed.