2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers Wrap: Cameroon smash Cape Verde as Gambia demolish Seychelles

GettyMichael Madyira2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers Wrap: Cameroon smash Cape Verde as Gambia demolish SeychellesWorld Cup Qualification CAFCameroon vs Cape VerdeZimbabwe vs LesothoSouth Africa vs ZimbabweSouth AfricaZimbabweIvory Coast vs GabonIvory CoastGabonLesothoMorocco vs ZambiaMoroccoZambiaKenya vs BurundiKenyaBurundiUganda vs BotswanaUgandaBotswanaAngola vs EswatiniAngolaEswatiniMadagascar vs ComorosMadagascarComorosCameroonCape VerdeGambia vs SeychellesGambiaSeychellesMatches continued on Saturday across the continent with teams like the Indomitable Lions and the Scorpions in action.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWorld Cup qualifiers continued on SaturdayGroups are starting to take shapeGOAL runs through the gamesArticle continues below