Matchday four provided shockers in the continent as some big teams dropped points against minnows while some registered wins as anticipated.

Teams in Africa intensified their campaign to play in the 2026 Fifa World Cup with several games played on Tuesday.

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco recorded the biggest win as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast struggled against the Harambee Stars of Kenya.

Zambia's Chipolopolo were shocked at home while Uganda failed to click in their assignment against Algeria.

GOAL brings you all the latest results.