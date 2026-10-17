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'He left the stadium conscious' - Xabi Alonso delivers Emiliano Martinez update after Chelsea goalkeeper is stretchered off and taken to hospital following horror collision
Alonso provides update on Martinez condition
Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium was marred by a frightening incident involving goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who had to be stretchered off the pitch in the second half. The Argentine international was involved in a heavy collision with Toffees defender Jarrad Branthwaite as both players competed for a cross. The impact was severe enough to necessitate over ten minutes of medical attention on the field, during which the stadium fell silent in anticipation of news regarding the shot-stopper's wellbeing.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Blues boss Alonso sought to ease fears by confirming that the 34-year-old was awake and alert when he was transported away from the ground. "As far as I know, he left the stadium conscious; he's in the hospital doing precautionary tests. Let's see. This is all I know so far," the Spaniard explained.
While the manager's words provided some initial relief, the club will now wait for the results of clinical evaluations to determine the full extent of the trauma sustained during the mid-air clash.
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Hospital checks after frightening collision
While the manager's words provided some initial relief, the club will now wait for the results of clinical evaluations to determine the full extent of the trauma sustained during the mid-air clash.
The incident occurred in the 66th minute when Branthwaite's momentum carried him directly into Martinez, leading to a "full-throttle fifty-fifty challenge" that left the goalkeeper hospitalised for precautionary checks. Although the Everton defender was able to continue after receiving treatment, Martinez remained motionless for several minutes as paramedics carefully stabilised his neck and head. The gravity of the situation was evident as the medical staff prepared a stretcher to safely remove the player from the field of play, while teammates looked on with concerned expressions.
Neto double secures win amidst injury worry
On the pitch, Pedro Neto proved to be the match-winner for the West London side, finding the net early in the second half before adding a second in stoppage time to secure the three points. However, the Portuguese winger was quick to turn his attention back to his fallen teammate after the game, acknowledging that the victory felt secondary to the health of the veteran goalkeeper. The win moved Chelsea further up the table, but the atmosphere in the dressing room was inevitably subdued given the circumstances surrounding their primary number one.
Neto expressed the collective sentiment of the squad when speaking to reporters following the match, dedicating the result to the Argentine. "Shame for Emi but we wish him all the best," said Neto at full-time. "This win is for him. We are really happy, but our heads are with him. Emi deserved (the clean sheet) so we are really happy." Before his forced withdrawal, Martinez had been in exceptional form, producing a series of vital interventions, including a reflex save from Jack Grealish that drew gasps from the home crowd.
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Historic debut for young Penders
With Martinez unable to continue, Alonso turned to 21-year-old Mike Penders to see out the remainder of the match. The substitution marked a significant milestone for the Belgian youngster, who became the youngest goalkeeper to ever represent Chelsea in a Premier League fixture.
The clean sheet was particularly noteworthy as it represented Chelsea's first shutout in the top flight for nine months, a statistic that highlights the defensive struggles the team has faced recently. Penders showed remarkable composure during the closing stages, dealing with a flurry of Everton crosses and set-pieces as the home side pushed for a way back into the game.
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