'I would have sacrificed everything' - Steven Gerrard reveals how far he would have gone to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

In the long and storied history of Liverpool Football Club, few "what if" scenarios carry as much emotional weight as the prospect of Gerrard playing in a Klopp team. The iconic midfielder brought his 17-year first-team association with the Reds to an end in the summer of 2015, opting for a fresh start in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy.

However, just four months after Gerrard’s emotional Anfield farewell, the club parted ways with Brendan Rodgers and appointed Klopp, sparking a new era of unprecedented modern success. The timing has always been viewed by supporters as a cruel twist of fate, and now the man himself has voiced his own internal conflict over that pivotal career choice.

Speaking at an event in Singapore, Gerrard reflected on the decision-making process that led him to leave his boyhood club after 710 appearances. The midfielder was 35 at the time and grappling with the reality of his physical decline and a changing role within the squad. "I would, I would sacrifice a lot of things, professionally and personally, to have the opportunity to play for Klopp," Gerrard told an audience.