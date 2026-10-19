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'He’d be a good replacement' - Alan Shearer backs Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United
Shearer identifies Hurzeler as Old Trafford candidate
Former Newcastle United and England legendary striker Shearer believes that Hurzeler would be an ideal successor to Michael Carrick at Manchester United. The Brighton boss has caught the eye during the opening stages of the season, guiding the Seagulls to third place in the Premier League table.
Discussing the mounting pressure on the current United management, Shearer also floated the names of two other high-profile coaches who are currently unattached. He suggested that Old Trafford officials might also consider Eddie Howe, who left Newcastle in July, or former Inter and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.
"If Carrick is relieved of his duties, Hurzeler would be a good replacement, but it’s a very different model at Brighton," Shearer told Metro. "I guess the manager you’d also look at is Howe. You’d look at Conte as well. Whether you like it or not, that’s what happens when you’re not winning football matches and when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world so you have to accept that, and I’m pretty sure Carrick does. That’s why Michael desperately needs some results or he’s going to continue to get names linked with his job."
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Carrick faces scrutiny after Leeds stalemate
The spotlight on Carrick has intensified following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. The result leaves United languishing in the bottom half of the table with only one victory from their first seven league outings. This run represents their poorest start to a campaign since 1986, a statistic that has alarm bells ringing across the fan base.
Carrick’s tenure started brightly last season when he led the club back to the Champions League with a third-place finish, but that goodwill is rapidly evaporating. The manager admitted he had mixed emotions following the clash in Yorkshire, acknowledging that the performance was far from flawless.
Wage bill issues and financial constraints
Beyond the results on the pitch, United are grappling with significant structural hurdles that complicate any potential managerial transition. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has pointed out that the club is trapped in a vicious circle regarding its massive wage bill. Carragher argues that the high salaries afforded to underperforming players make it nearly impossible to trim the squad, as fringe figures are often unwilling to move elsewhere for lower pay.
The financial pressure was exacerbated by the club's heavy spending in the summer, where over £150 million was committed to new signings. However, several first-team stars, including Lisandro Martinez, have voiced their frustration regarding the recruitment strategy, suggesting that even more investment was needed to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
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Manager remains defiant ahead of European trip
The immediate focus for the Red Devils now shifts to the Champions League, where a trip to Italy to face Cesc Fabregas’ Como awaits on Wednesday night. Following a recent defeat to Atletico Madrid in European competition, a positive result in Italy is seen as non-negotiable if Carrick is to silence his critics. With the board currently showing patience but results remaining stagnant, the upcoming fixtures before the next international break could prove decisive in determining whether the former England international remains in the dugout or if the club moves for a replacement like Hurzeler.
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