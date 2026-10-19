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Manchester United transfer regret! Rio Ferdinand 'so gutted' as Man City’s £86m teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi makes his mark
Man City’s £86m investment already paying off
Ferdinand has voiced his immense disappointment regarding the club's failure to sign Bouaddi, who instead joined rivals Manchester City in a blockbuster summer deal. The Citizens secured the services of the 19-year-old Morocco international for a staggering £86m fee, making him the most expensive teenager in the history of The Premier League.
Bouaddi arrived at the Etihad Stadium on a five-year contract as part of a significant midfield overhaul initiated by the Citizens following the departures of Rodri to Barcelona and Tijani Reinders to the Saudi Pro League.
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Ferdinand laments United's missed opportunity
The frustration for those at Old Trafford is compounded by the fact that Bouaddi has wasted little time in demonstrating why he was one of the most sought-after prospects in European football. Ferdinand noted that he had been championing the youngster's talents for over a year, urging top clubs to take notice of the talent emerging in France.
"Did you see when Bouaddi came on? This is why I was talking about him over the last year and during the summer transfer window," he said on his YouTube channel. "He came on and showed PSG that they may have missed out on someone who was on their doorstep when he was playing in France."
Rising star makes immediate impact
Bouaddi's recent performance in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain served as a catalyst for Ferdinand's public admission of regret. Despite City suffering a defeat in that fixture, the teenager’s second-half cameo left a lasting impression on onlookers, showcasing a level of composure that belied his tender years.
Ferdinand pointed out the significant investment City made, comparing his price tag to other high-profile deals to emphasise the faith the club has in his ceiling. "He turned 19 this month, right? His transfer fee is the same as [Andrey] Santos and [Youri] Tielemans combined," Ferdinand explained. "Manchester United were in for him, 100%, but the fee was just too much. Just that little cameo against PSG makes you go, 'oh, I can't believe we missed out on that. I can't believe it.' I’m so gutted, so gutted. He’s bad! He’s so calm under pressure."
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Establishing dominance in the City midfield
Following his breakout European performance, Bouaddi was handed his first Premier League start in a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium. The youngster demonstrated his tactical versatility by operating as a deep-lying number six, a role that allowed his veteran team-mates more freedom to attack.
Ferdinand noted that the youngster could eventually surpass the impact of other signings like Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson due to his unique skillset and physical profile. "Man City have got that many games that then can share the load about. Because of his age you can just dip him in and out but sooner rather than later that’s not going to fly with him because he’s an incredible footballer," Ferdinand remarked.
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