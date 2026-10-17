'The best player in the world' - Hansi Flick makes huge Lamine Yamal claim after Barcelona star shines in 5-2 demolition of Real Betis

Flick did not hold back in his praise for Lamine Yamal following the winger's masterclass in a 5-2 victory over Real Betis at La Cartuja. The German tactician, who has seen many world-class talents throughout his career with Bayern Munich and the German national team, suggested that the 19-year-old has now surpassed his peers to become the leading figure in the game. Flick's comments came after Yamal orchestrated a dominant attacking display that kept the Catalan giants firmly at the top of the La Liga table.

"When you see the first goal he scored, it's incredible; right now he is the best player in the world," Flick told the media during his post-match press conference. "I am very happy with his performance and that is what I want to say. Of course, he has pressure, he is 19 years old and has played every game, but he is 100% focused and committed and he is very good, his performance has been incredible and his attitude, and that is how great players are."

"With this result, we had to change him, it was clear, and I told him that I was very proud because he had played a fantastic game," the coach added.