Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Gianni Infantino Getty
Mohamed Saeed

'It's a wasted effort' - Emmanuel Petit calls for Gianni Infantino's departure as France legend details FIFA open letter

E. Petit
France
World Cup

France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has delivered a scathing assessment of the current state of FIFA, calling for a total overhaul of the governing body's leadership. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is one of several high-profile figures to put their name to an open letter denouncing the actions of president Gianni Infantino and other top officials.

  • A growing movement for change

    The football world has been rocked by the publication of an open letter signed by a collective of former international stars, including Mikael Silvestre, Olivier Dacourt, and Lucy Bronze. The group has come together to express their deep-seated concerns regarding the governance of the beautiful game, taking aim at the way power is currently being exercised at the very top of the sport.

    Speaking on RMC’s Rothen s’enflamme, the 1998 World Cup hero explained the origins of his involvement and the specific incidents that triggered this public backlash. "It was Silvestre who contacted me a few days ago by message to ask me if I agreed to put my name on a list of former players that followed what had happened once again during the World Cup in the United States, notably the Infantino-Trump episode," Petit said. The former midfielder believes that the current leadership has lost its way, stating that "change is necessary."

    • Advertisement
  • Emmanuel PetitGETTY

    Scepticism over FIFA's future

    Despite his participation in the protest, Petit remains deeply cynical about whether a simple letter can dismantle the entrenched power structures within Zurich. He acknowledged that while the message is important for raising awareness, it may not be enough to force the hand of those in charge. "It's a wasted effort. It's just to awaken," the Frenchman admitted during his broadcast appearance.

    He was quick to clarify that the protest is not a blanket attack on everyone working within the federation, but rather a targeted critique of those at the summit who dictate policy and direction. "The text that we published is not a plea against the people who work within FIFA. It concerns certain people. There are good people at FIFA."

  • More than just a fresh face

    The former France international is adamant that the sport needs more than just a fresh face in the president's office; it needs a fundamental rewrite of its operating procedures. He warned that simply replacing one leader with another would be a futile exercise if the underlying culture remains untouched by reform.

    "We must propose concrete things. Elections are coming. If you kick out Infantino or put someone else in, the way it works will never change. And FIFA's way of functioning must change on certain specific points," he insisted, calling for a more democratic approach to the global game.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Houston Prepares to Host FIFA World Cup 2026(C)Getty Images/GOAL

    Reclaiming the common good

    The legend expressed surprise that the collective’s letter had generated such a significant media storm, but he hopes the noise will eventually lead to tangible shifts in how football is managed.

    In his closing remarks on the matter, Petit touched upon the need for a return to democratic values within the halls of FIFA. "I don't hold the truth, but it goes in a democratic direction. Today, we are very, very far from it. I find that currently, we are in the appropriation, precisely, of a common good for personal ends. And we are going more and more in that direction and not just in football," he concluded.