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Dani Carvajal drops Real Madrid bombshell! Spanish defender explains why he chose Getafe after bringing his trophy-filled Bernabeu career to an end
A new chapter at the Coliseum
Carvajal has officially begun his journey with Getafe, trading the global spotlight of the Santiago Bernabeu for the grit of the Coliseum. During his first press conference as an Azulon, the veteran defender made it clear that his passion for the game remains undimmed despite leaving the most successful club in Europe.
He expressed immense pride in his new surroundings and emphasised that staying in his home city of Madrid was a major factor in his decision-making process. The 34-year-old right-back has put pen to paper on a deal that runs until the summer of 2027, ensuring he remains a fixture in La Liga for the foreseeable future.
"It is going to be a positive experience; I am not thinking about making an assessment at the end of the season. It is a project that motivates me a lot. For me, competing is in my DNA. I am in my home, I am in Madrid, where I grew up. All the factors are good; I can lend a hand with my experience, with my way of playing and contributing to the group. I don't know if the objectives will be met, we don't know, but we work for it. You have to take it day by day and be calm because you have made the best decision," the defender stated during his presentation, as quoted by Marca.
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Working under Bordalas
A key factor in the transfer was the involvement of Getafe manager Bordalas, whose direct approach and tactical vision appealed to the veteran defender. Bordalas is known for demanding high intensity and a combative spirit from his players, qualities that align perfectly with Carvajal’s defensive style. The coach sees the Spaniard as a versatile asset who can either battle with Kiko Femenia for the right-back slot or operate as a right-sided centre-back in a defensive trio.
"Very good, we were chatting and talking about what we want from the team. He is a manager who gets the best out of the player; I like him a lot, we share the way of going and going and going, and I won't have any problem with him," the defender remarked.
Financial sacrifices and commitment
Reports indicate that Carvajal has accepted a salary cut of up to 90 per cent compared to his previous earnings at Real Madrid. This move highlights his desire to prioritize footballing competition and personal happiness over a final massive payday in a less competitive league.
"I don't want to be rude, but anyone who knows me knows that my commitment is maximum here, whether I am playing for Madrid or making an omelette. I do everything with passion; it is my way of understanding life. Economically, it is not the contract of my life. But I haven't had to make an effort, it has been very easy. Getafe met all the conditions. Getafe, with European competition and the stadium, is a project that fits me perfectly," Carvajal explained to reporters.
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International ambitions and the future
While his club career has taken a different turn, Carvajal has not closed the door on the Spanish national team. The defender remains passionate about La Roja and believes that performing at a high level for Getafe could keep him in the international fold. He also addressed rumors regarding his future, specifically denying the existence of a special release clause that would allow him to leave in the upcoming winter transfer window.
"Anyone who knows me well knows that my life is playing football, I am passionate about this sport, I am moved by the sporting side, competing... Even more so after these years with injuries, I wanted that continuity that I didn't have and to redeem myself."
When Getafe arrived, it met all the requirements that my family and I had. The clause is not true; I am going to be here all season, we don't have the option to leave in the winter unless someone pays the 50 million clause (laughs)," Carvajal added before clarifying his contractual status.
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