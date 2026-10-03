'We are satisfied' - Carlo Ancelotti hails Brazil's youngsters after 4-0 India win and admits extra FIFA break gave him clearer squad picture

Brazil finished their recent international schedule on a high note, following up a draw and a victory against Australia with a convincing display in India. The match allowed Ancelotti to rotate his entire 26-man squad, providing valuable data as he builds toward future competitive fixtures.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the former Real Madrid boss was quick to highlight the growth he witnessed across the camp. Ancelotti remarked: "We leave this period with the feeling that the players will be able to do better. Each player has their characteristics and, in the end, we leave satisfied. It doesn't matter what level of game we're going to win, what matters to us is doing our best, taking into account all our conditions and your continuous pressure."

The Italian also noted the tactical patience required to overcome a stubborn defensive setup in the heat of Kolkata. "We had difficulties in opening the scoring, but at the moment in which we opened the score with Estevao, we had the opportunity to control the game better," he explained in conference press.