'He did not deserve two yellows' - Andoni Iraola defends Ryan Gravenberch after Liverpool star’s controversial dismissal in 3-0 defeat to Manchester City

Iraola was left fuming after seeing his side crumble following a controversial red card for Ryan Gravenberch. The match was finely balanced at Anfield until the 62nd minute, when the former Bayern Munich man was dismissed for a second bookable offence following a challenge on Jérémy Doku.

"I think the analysis is quite clear, no?" Iraola said in his post-match press conference. "I think we played two different games: one until the red card, and one from the red card until the end. I think we were the better team until the red card in the first 62 minutes, I think. And they were better than us, obviously, after the red card. And they scored the goals. But I think the players deserve credit today, because I think they've given everything."

He added: "They've given everything. And I think also supporters have been fantastic today, fantastic. Before, during, after. And I think the atmosphere and the feeling we had until that moment, also it was, I think, our best moment, probably, when we were having the chances and are positive. That obviously, when you lose after 3-0, it's not a lot. But I think it was important."



