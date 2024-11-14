Zambia vs Ivory Coast Predictions: Elephants Favoured for Away Victory

Ivory Coast travel to Zambia on Friday afternoon, knowing a win for either side would secure entry into AFCON 2025, no matter what Sierra Leone do.

+

Zambia vs Ivory Coast Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Zambia vs Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast to Win @1.82 with BetWinner , representing a 51.28% chance of the Ivorians winning at Zambia.

, representing a 51.28% chance of the Ivorians winning at Zambia. Over 2.5 Goals @2.58 with BetWinner , representing a 38.46% chance of three or more goals being scored.

, representing a 38.46% chance of three or more goals being scored. Both Teams to Score (Yes) @2.29 with BetWinner, representing a 44.44% chance of Zambia and Ivory Coast scoring.

We predict Group G leaders Ivory Coast will clinch a 2-1 win to top the group.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Ivory Coast sit at the top of Group G, ahead of their penultimate AFCON 2025 qualification game in Zambia on Friday afternoon. Dive into our Zambia vs Ivory Coast predictions for more details.

Their hosts, managed by Avram Grant, are also in good shape for AFCON 2025 qualification. Zambia sit in second place, knowing a win over the Elephants would see them surpass the visitors and move into first place with one qualifying game remaining.

Zambia have managed to win two and draw one of their four qualifying games, with just four goals scored. However, they’ve also conceded the same amount at the other end too.

As for Ivory Coast, they are in good form. Head coach Emerse Fae faces some tough selection decisions this international period. Nicolas Pepe, who signed with Villarreal in August, is eager to rejoin the squad and play, following the defeat in Sierra Leone. Meanwhile in-form Watford striker Vakoun Bayo is also pushing Oumar Diakite hard for a start.

Ivory Coast have conceded just two goals in their last six competitive games and appear to be a strong team to contend with.

The probable lineup for Zambia vs Ivory Coast

The probable lineup for Zambia in 4-3-3:

Nsabata; Mphande, Chisala, Mwape, Chongo, Chepeshi, Sakala, Banda, Kangwa, Kampamba, Musonda

The probable lineup for Ivory Coast in 4-3-3:

Fofana; Doue, Operi, Diomande, Agbadou, Dorgeles, Kessie, H. Traore, Pepe, B. Traore, Diakite

Elephants Set to Snatch Victory and Dominate Group G

In our opinion, this is our most confident pick of our three Zambia vs Ivory Coast predictions. We feel Ivory Coast have the edge over Zambia. In this qualifying campaign alone, they’ve averaged two goals scored per game and just 0.5 goals conceded per game. Similarly, Zambia are averaging just one goal scored per game and one goal conceded per game.

Looking at their most recent head-to-heads, home advantage seems significant, as the host team has won each of the last four encounters. However, the Elephants understand that a victory secures their direct entry into AFCON 2025, and we believe they’ll have enough firepower to break down Zambia’s strong defence.

Zambia vs Ivory Coast Tip 1: Ivory Coast to win @ 1.82 with BetWinner

Recent History Suggests More Goals

In three of the last four meetings between the two sides, there’s been more than two goals scored per game. Additionally, in a 2019 friendly, Ivory Coast thrashed Zambia 4-1. They also beat Zambia 3-1 in an AFCON qualifier in June 2022.

With Ivory Coast averaging two goals scored per game in this qualification campaign, and Zambia also getting on the scoresheet at least once every fixture, the Over 2.5 Goals price seems very appealing right now. With both teams going for the win to secure qualification, it promises to be an entertaining contest.

Zambia vs Ivory Coast Tip 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.58 with BetWinner

Both teams to get on the scoresheet

With each team averaging at least one goal scored per game in this qualification campaign, it’s a surprise to see Both Teams to Score (Yes) priced at odds against.

Ivory Coast will be missing the defensive presence of Eric Bailly, with the 30-year-old former Manchester United defender missing from the Elephants’ squad. Ousmane Diomande looks the most likely deputy, although they may be less certain at the back without Bailly and therefore more likely to concede.