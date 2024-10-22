Young Boys vs Inter Milan Predictions: Inter's Swiss bliss

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Young Boys vs Inter Milan as they clash in the UEFA Champions League.

+

Young Boys vs Inter Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Young Boys vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan Victory and Over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.88 on BetWinner , equating to a 52% chance of the Italian club winning and there being at least three goals.

, equating to a 52% chance of the Italian club winning and there being at least three goals. Lautaro Martinez to score with odds of @ 2.00 on BetWinner , indicating a 50% chance of the Argentinian forward scoring.

, indicating a 50% chance of the Argentinian forward scoring. Both teams to score - No with odds of @1.907 on BetWinner, representing a 51% chance of at least one club not being able to find the back of the net.

Inter Milan should be expected to win against Young Boys by a scoreline of 0-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Wankdorf Stadion in Bern, Switzerland will host the Champions League clash between Young Boys and Inter Mila this Wednesday.This fixture pits the struggling Swiss side against the in-form Italian giants, with their different forms setting the stage for a potentially one-sided affair.

One player keen to make his mark is Lautaro Martinez, who was recently described as deserving of winning the Ballon d'Or by none other than Lionel Messi. He will fancy his chances against a Young Boys side, who have endured a dismal start to their European campaign.

In contrast, the visitors head to Switzerland on the back of four successive victories across all competitions. A stern test lies ahead for interim Young Boys manager Joel Magnin, who secured his first win in charge at the weekend.

Probable Lineups for Young Boys vs Inter Milan

The probable lineup for Young Boys in the "4-1-4-1"

Keller; Hadjam, Camara, Zoukrou, Blum; Lauper; Colley, Ugrinic, Imeri, Monteiro; Itten

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "3-5-2"

Sommer; Pavard, Bisseck, Bastoni; Dimarco, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Frattesi, Darmian; Martinez, Thuram.

Inter's Swiss bliss - Nerazzurri set to teach Young Boys a lesson

Inter's attacking prowess has been on full display recently, with four of their last five games featuring over 2.5 goals. They have secured 11 goals while winning their last four matches, averaging an impressive 2.75 goals per game.

Young Boys' defensive record is particularly concerning, especially against stronger opponents in European competition. They've conceded 14 goals in their last seven matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight consecutive games.

Heavy defeats without scoring against Barcelona (5-0) and Aston Villa (3-0) have left the Swiss champions pointless and goal-less in the group. Our Young Boys vs Inter Milan predictions indicate their domestic form has also been concerning, though a recent win under interim manager Joel Magnin has provided a glimmer of hope.

A 4-0 thrashing of Crvena Zvezda in their Champions League opener showcases the Italians’ ability to dismiss weaker opponents. Odds of 1.37 clearly reflect that, but an Inter Milan win with over 2.5 goals boosts those odds nicely.

Young Boys vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Inter Milan Victory and Over 2.5 goals @ 1.88 with BetWinner.

Lau and behold Martinez set to 'Bern' the record books

Lautaro Martínez is rediscovering his scoring touch at just the right time, and he appears ready to help Inter continue their winning streak. He has been in blistering form, netting four goals in his last four appearances for Inter. Martínez’s match-winning volley from outside of the box against Roma not only showcased his clinical finishing, but his high levels of confidence.

The Argentine striker's recent achievement of equaling Istvan Nyers' record of 133 goals as Inter's all-time foreign top scorer adds an extra layer of motivation. With the opportunity to outright claim this record which has stood since 1954, Martínez will be even more determined to find the back of the net in Bern.

Ballon d”Or nominee Martínez's importance to Inter's attacking play cannot be overstated. As the focal point of their offence, he's likely to get ample support from his teammates, increasing his chances of adding to his goal tally in this Champions League fixture.

Young Boys vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Lautaro Martínez Anytime Scorer @ 2.00 with BetWinner.

Milan have no Inter-est in conceding

Inter Milan have demonstrated their defensive prowess by keeping a clean sheet against Manchester City and becoming the first team to prevent AS Roma from scoring at home in 25 league matches. This robust defence, coupled with their ability to control games, makes it difficult for opponents to break through.

Young Boys have failed to find the net in their European matches this season. Their inability to score against both Barcelona and Aston Villa underscores their difficulties in creating and converting chances against elite opposition. Given Inter's defensive strength and Young Boys' scoring woes, our Young Boys vs Inter Milan predictions indicate it is likely the Swiss side may struggle to get on the scoresheet once again.

The gulf in quality and form between the two teams suggests Inter Milan could dominate possession and control the tempo of the game, further limiting the hosts' opportunities to threaten their goal. This scenario increases the probability of a one-sided scoreline in favour of the Italian side.