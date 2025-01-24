Wolves vs Arsenal Predictions: Goals to flow in Arsenal win

Our betting expert presents his Wolves vs Arsenal predictions for their Premier League match, set to take place this Saturday at 16:00.

+

Wolves vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Wolves vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win and over 1.5 goals in the match at odds of 1.72 on BetWinner , equating to a 60% chance of the London club winning and there being at least two goals scored in the match.

, equating to a 60% chance of the London club winning and there being at least two goals scored in the match. Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes to score at odds of 7.00 on BetWinner , indicating a 18% chance of the Brazilian defender scoring.

, indicating a 18% chance of the Brazilian defender scoring. Both teams to score at odds of 1.85 on BetWinner, representing a 54% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Arsenal should be expected to win against Wolves by a scoreline of 1-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As we cross the halfway stage of the Premier League season, Arsenal travel to Wolves knowing they must collect three points to reignite their title challenge. The Gunners let a two goal lead slip last weekend in a 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa. As a result, they now sit six points behind leaders Liverpool, with an extra game played.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb this week, footage appeared of the players dancing, or training at least, to a Samba beat, which was an Arteta-inspired idea to build energy.

Although they are unbeaten in 12 league games, Arsenal have now dropped 12 points from winning positions, and have only won just over half (12) of their opening 22 fixtures.

However, if their fans think they are having a difficult time, they should consider the plight of Wolves supporters. After an immediate bounce of two wins and a draw following the appointment of Vitor Pereira, the Portuguese manager has seen his side lose three successive games, conceding three goals in each of them.

After defeats to three of the current top six teams, the road ahead doesn't get any smoother for Wolves. With their position above the relegation zone hinging on goal difference, they can't afford to overlook any match as a potential point-earner.

Probable Lineups for Wolves vs. Arsenal

The probable lineup for Wolves in the "3-4-2-1"

Sa; Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou; Semedo, Andre, Joao Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Cunha; Larsen.

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "4-3-3"

Raya; Partey, Timber, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard.

Goals to Flow in Arsenal Win

The visitors are slightly undervalued at 1.43, making them a less appealing choice for a straightforward win in this match. However, the addition of over 1.5 goals to this bet is the perfect way to begin our Wolves vs Arsenal predictions.

The Gunners have shown flashes of their best when on the road this term.Notably, the 3-1 victory at Brentford, along with netting five goals in wins over West Ham and Crystal Palace, truly stood out.

Of their five league wins away from home, four have seen at least two goals scored. Additionally, a solid recent track record against Wolves bolsters the choice. Arsenal have won each of the last seven meetings across all venues, with the last six victories seeing them score at least two goals.

The hosts have been nothing but charitable in their opening 10 league games at Molineux. Conceding multiple times in eight of those fixtures, they've allowed 51 goals in total, more than any other team in the English top flight this season.

Wolves vs. Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal Victory and over 1.5 goals with odds of 1.67 on BetWinner.

Watch Out for Gabriel's Standout Play

Arsenal's prowess in set pieces has been a hot topic over the past two seasons. Excluding penalties, they netted 20 goals from these situations last season and have already scored half that amount this campaign - a league high.

Gabriel has been a major reason for those numbers. The Brazilian defender has scored 15 goals over the last three and a half seasons, well clear of his closest central defender rivals, Virgil van Dijk and Fabian Schar, who both have nine.

This scenario might create a perfect storm, given that opponents Wolves have let in a Premier League-high of 15 goals from set pieces this season. In their most recent game, Monday’s 3-1 defeat at Chelsea, Vitor Pereira watched his side concede two more strikes from dead-ball situations - a corner and a wide free-kick, inches from the corner flag.

An inability to deal effectively with aerial balls into their box could prove very costly against this Arsenal side. It will also have Gabriel eager to boost his goal tally.

Wolves vs. Arsenal Bet 2: Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes to score with odds of 4.33 on BetWinner.

Potent Attacks, Penetrable Defenses

While Arsenal are favored to win this match, it's important to note that a clean sheet is also likely. Injuries to key players have plagued them all season, and the recent one to William Saliba is a significant setback.

Mikel Arteta’s side have scored in all but two away games in the league this season. Worryingly for them, they've allowed goals in each of their last nine away games.

Despite a tough campaign to date, Wolves have seemed threatening going forward. Their last fixture at Molineux ended in a 3-0 defeat to high-flying Nottingham Forest, however, it was the first time this season they failed to score.

Their problems remain at the other end and they have only kept two clean sheets at home. One of those was against rock-bottom Southampton, the league's lowest scorers, and the other against a struggling Manchester United side.