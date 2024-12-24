Set-Piece Strugglers: Betting on Goalscorers in Wolves vs Manchester United

Wolves have conceded 14 goals from set pieces this season, the most in the Premier League. Manchester United are second, having let in nine.

Manchester United head to Molineux to take on Wolves on Boxing Day, and set pieces could prove to be decisive.

Wolves vs Manchester United Market Odds Santiago Bueno To Score 15.00 Harry Maguire To Score 7.50

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Set-Pieces Continue to Trouble United

Manchester United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth at the weekend. Ruben Amorim’s side dominated possession and created more chances than their opponents, but a familiar problem resurfaced. Dean Huisjen got his head on the end of a superb delivery from Ryan Christia, and it was an uphill struggle for United from there.

Despite having some physically imposing defenders in their ranks, the Red Devils have been unable to make the difference when defending set pieces. This long-standing issue dates back to Erik ten Hag’s tenure, when he wrestled with the team’s frailty from set pieces before his sacking. In 2024 alone, United have already conceded 17 goals from set pieces.

United’s inability to defend aerial threats is proving to be very costly. Gvardiol’s header gave Manchester City the lead in the derby last weekend, but Amorim’s team managed a later comeback. However, scoring goals has been problematic for United, so they cannot afford to keep conceding cheap goals. Since the start of last season, they have averaged just 1.4 goals per Premier League game.

Max Kilman scored directly from a set piece in this fixture last season, but United were able to win. Kilman has since left the club, but Wolves remain a threat from set pieces. Santiago Bueno has a headed effort on target for the Old Gold at the weekend and should find space in the box at home to this lacklustre United defence.

Wolves’ Woes from Crosses Won’t Disappear Overnight

Wolves turned to Vitor Pereira to help them steer clear of relegation. The team have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, with their opponents scoring an average of 2.35 goals per game. Like United, the Old Gold have been haunted by set-pieces.

Pereira’s reign started brightly. Wolves beat Leicester 3-0 at the weekend, but it would be unrealistic to think the new manager will solve all their issues immediately. Their set-piece struggles are unlikely to go away quickly, especially with very little time on the training pitch in this busy festive period.

With both of these teams struggling from set pieces, it makes sense to back defenders who join the attack from these situations. Harry Maguire has re-established himself in the Manchester United team and is benefiting from Amorim’s system. He is also a big threat in the opposition box. Harry ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes played compared with all other centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues in the past 12 months.