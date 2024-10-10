Our betting expert shares his three bets for Venezuela vs Argentina ahead of their World Cup qualifier clash, scheduled for this Thursday at 11 pm.

+

Venezuela vs Argentina Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Venezuela vs Argentina

Argentina Victory with odds of @1.52 on BetWinner , equating to a 66% chance of the World champions winning.

, equating to a 66% chance of the World champions winning. Lautaro Martinez to score with odds of @2.16 on BetWinner , indicating a 45% chance of the Inter forward scoring.

, indicating a 45% chance of the Inter forward scoring. Both teams to score - no with odds of @2.19 on BetWinner, representing a 62% chance for either nation to not find the back of the net.

Argentina should be expected to win against Venezuela by a scoreline of 0-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Argentina travel to Caracas to face Venezuela as the South American World Cup qualifiers reach the midpoint.

The World and Copa America champions lost their first qualifier last time out against Colombia. However, Lionel Scaloni expects his team to bounce back and reclaim the top spot on the road.

Venezuela are in a promising position after eight matches and are currently on course to qualify for their first ever World Cup. This will be their toughest challenge to date, but they can find comfort in their 3-1 win against Argentina from 2019.

Yet, the last time these two clashed, Argentina ran out 3-0 winners. It's highly unlikely Scaloni’s team will lose two games in a row.

Probable Lineups for Venezuela vs Argentina

The probable lineup for Venezuela in the "system of play."

Romo; Navarro, Ferraresi, Osorio, Aramburu, Casseres, Soteldo, Segovia, Martinez, Bello, Rondon

The probable lineup for Argentina in the "system of play."

Martinez; Martinez, Romero, Otamendi, Montiel, Gonzalez, Fernandez, Paredes, de Paul, Marinez, Alvarez

World champions to dominate

Argentina suffered their first defeat during qualifying last time out, but not many travel to Quito and topple Colombia in their own backyard. The match was decided by a controversial penalty, but Lionel Scaloni probably won’t be too concerned.

Having won 10 out of their last 12 matches prior to the defeat, including winning the other two in extra-time and on penalties, Argentina are by far the best team in the world right now - with or without Lionel Messi.

Venezuela head into this one winless in their last three. Although they have massively improved, this might be a bridge too far for the nation that has yet to make it to a World Cup.

Venezuela vs Argentina Bet 1: Argentina Victory @1.52 with BetWinner

Martinez can fire home

Whether Lionel Messi features or not, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez was the Copa America top goal-scorer and heads into this fixture in good form for his club.

Having scored a brace against Udinese, the 27-year-old followed that up with a goal in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade.

Whether Martinez starts or not, Argentina tire out their opponents with their swift passing. If the Inter striker is brought on as a substitute, he could capitalise on Venezuela's weary defence. We witnessed this against Canada and Chile in the Copa America.

Venezuela vs Argentina Bet 2: Lautaro Martinez Anytime Scorer @2.16 with BetWinner

Venezuela to be frustrated

Venezuela proved to both North and South America at the recent Copa America that they have massively improved. However, getting the better of Argentina is a tall order.

They can be forgiven for failing to score against Bolivia in the high altitude, but they underperformed at home against an Uruguay team that was without several key players due to suspensions.

If Uruguay can keep a clean sheet against Venezuela on their own patch, then Argentina are more than capable of returning to their winning ways and keeping the hosts at arms length.