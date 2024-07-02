Undiscovered market offering huge value ahead of Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Own goals have been more prevalent than ever at Euro 2024, with one market offering huge value ahead of the quarter-finals.

There have been nine own goals at Euro 2024 so far, with this being just two less than the previous record for own goals at a single tournament, which currently stands at 11 from Euro 2020.

More than half of these have come when the scores of their respective games are tied at 0-0, a trend that’s caught the eye of our expert, who’s found a rather unknown market that’s provided some serious value so far.

First Goal Method - Own Goal - Euro 2024

Match First Goal Method - Own Goal Odds Netherlands vs Romania 17 Austria vs Turkey 19 Spain vs Germany 19 France vs Portugal 20 England vs Switzerland 21

Own Goals a Given

Euro 2024 is just two goals away from matching the most amount of own goals ever seen at a single European Championship, with the odds for this on average being about 19 per game.

This in itself would provide some great value, with nine of the 93 goals scored so far coming via OG’s.

OG’s Coming as the Openers

The ‘own goal to be scored’ market offers good value, however the one market offering the best value at Euro 2024 is the ‘First Goal Method - Own Goal market’.

Of the nine own goals scored up until this point, five of them have been the first goal of the game, with the odds for this almost always being 19 when using 1xBet.

