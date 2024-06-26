Ukraine vs Belgium Predictions: Successive Wins for Belgium

With all four teams in Group E on three points going into the final game, the Ukraine vs Belgium game is effectively a knockout decider.

+

Ukraine vs Belgium Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ukraine vs Belgium

Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.95 with MozzartBet , representing a 48%-51% chance for the game to see two or fewer goals scored.

Belgium to Win @ 1.70 with MozzartBet

1st-Half Draw @ 2.20 with MozzartBet

We expect Belgium to edge out Ukraine 1-0 in Stuttgart.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both Ukraine and Belgium have registered one win and one defeat from their opening two games in Group E. All four teams are tied on three points, with Belgium and Romania boasting the best goal difference at present.

Ukraine were stunned by Romania in their opening group game, with the Romanians running out 3-0 comfortable winners. The Ukrainians rolled up their sleeves and showed great character to fight back from a goal down to beat Slovakia 2-1.

They know only a point against the Belgians should be enough to secure qualification via second or third place.

Belgium also had to regroup following an opening game setback, losing 1-0 to the Slovakians. Some said Belgium took Slovakia too lightly and ultimately paid the price.

They responded in the best way possible by shutting out Romania in a straightforward 2-0 victory. Belgium know a win gives them the best path in the knockout stages but, after the Slovakia game, they’ll likely take qualification in any way possible.

Probable Lineups for Ukraine vs Belgium

The probable lineup for Ukraine in 4-2-3-1:

Trubin; Zinchenko, Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Yarmolenko, Dovbyk

The probable lineup for Belgium in 4-2-3-1:

Casteels; Theate, Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Onana, Tielemans, Doku, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Lukaku

Neither Side is Expected to Adopt a Gung-Ho Approach

The unique situation surrounding the make-up of Group E means neither Belgium nor Ukraine have to win to qualify. A draw is likely to see both qualify in either second place or as one of the best third-placed nations.

Consequently, we’re unlikely to see an end-to-end contest. If either side fall behind, this could spell disaster for their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Both teams have only averaged one goal scored per game in the tournament so far.

Ukraine vs Belgium Tip 1: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.95 with MozzartBet

Belgians the Most Likely to Claim the Win

If we had to back a winning nation, Belgium are certainly the most likely to get over the line. They have plenty of big-game players who can make things happen on the biggest stage.

Romelu Lukaku appeared to be back to his rampaging best in the victory over Romania. He is one of Europe’s most unique strikers, with an immense physical build and solid technical attributes. He’s hard to stop when full of confidence.

Creator-in-chief, Kevin De Bruyne, was also in red-hot form against the Romanians. His passing range and dynamism can be the undoing of even the best teams in the world, let alone Europe.

Ukraine vs Belgium Tip 2: Belgium to Win @ 1.70 with MozzartBet

Cagey Opening 45 Minutes With Qualification on the Line

If there is a winner in the other Group E contest between Romania and Slovakia, a draw will be sufficient for Belgium and Ukraine to reach the knockout stages.

It could be a case of both teams feeling each other out in the first half until the likely outcome between Romania and Slovakia in Frankfurt becomes clear.

Although Belgium were quick out of the blocks to score inside two minutes against Romania, they were a wounded animal after their loss to Slovakia. They had something to prove then, but the stakes are even higher now.