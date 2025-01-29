Tottenham vs Elfsborg Predictions: Spurs Heavily Favoured

Despite an abysmal run domestically, Tottenham are heavy favourites for the visit of Elfsborg on Europa League Matchday 8.

+

Tottenham vs Elfsborg Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Elfsborg

Both teams to score at odds of 1.87 on BetWinner , equating to a 48.8% implied probability.

, equating to a 48.8% implied probability. Tottenham to win and over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.10 on BetWinner , indicating a 47.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 47.6% implied probability. Mikey Moore to score anytime at odds of 2.625 on BetWinner, representing a 40% implied probability.

Tottenham are predicted to beat Elfsborg 3-2.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Out-of-form Tottenham are clear favourites for the visit of Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday.

Currently in the top eight, Spurs need a win to guarantee a place in the first knockout round. Dropping points would not only see further questions asked about Ange Postecoglou’s future, it would also add two more fixtures to the schedule for an already depleted team.

The hosts have a full XI of players sidelined at the moment, which is a factor to keep in mind when making Tottenham vs Elfsborg predictions. Richarlison is the latest player to join the queue in the physio’s room.

Wins over Qarabag and Nice on Matchdays 6 and 7 have Elfsborg in the playoff positions. They have 10 points from seven matches thus far but haven’t played a domestic fixture since November.

Despite beating Nice last weekend, rust could be an issue for the visitors. They have also lost all three of their road matches in the Europa League so far.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Elfsborg

Tottenham probable XI:

Austin; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray; Bergvall, Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Moore, Son.

Elfsborg probable XI:

Pettersson; Holmen, Henriksson, Yegbe; Hedlund, Zeneli, Qasem, Hult; Zeneli, Abdullai, Rapp.

No-Brainer BTTS

Athletic Club are the only team to keep a clean sheet against Elfsborg in the Europa League this season. Tottenham haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches across the Premier League and Europa League.

Tottenham are missing their first-choice goalkeeper, and three of their first-choice defenders. Ange Postecoglou’s team aren’t solid defensively even when at full strength, but they have been particularly porous of late.

Having conceded two or more goals in each of their last four matches, BTTS has exceptional value here.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.87 on BetWinner.

Hosts Notch Vital Win

Elfsborg lost 3-2 away to AZ Alkmaar and 4-3 away to Galatasaray earlier in this competition. They are quite familiar with matches that result in high scores when playing away from home, making another goal fest inevitable in north London on Thursday night.

Tottenham’s superior quality should see them take an important three points, but it’s still likely to be an entertaining game for the neutrals. As a result, we are taking a Spurs win and over 3.5 goals as the second of our Tottenham vs Elfsborg predictions.

Five out of Spurs’ last seven wins have produced four or more goals.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg Bet 2: Tottenham to win and over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.10 on BetWinner.

Teenage Starlet Scores

With Richarlison sidelined following an injury at the weekend, Mikey Moore is expected to join Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski in the frontline. Moore has notched assists in two of his last three appearances off the bench.

The teenager has taken five shots across his two Europa League starts this term. While Spurs have had a very disappointing campaign to date, their offensive play has remained effective, with only five Premier League teams generating more expected goals.

Son has had a quiet season by his standards, despite a brace against Hoffenheim. Kulusevski is more of a creator than a scorer, making Moore the best bet among Tottenham’s probable front three.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg Bet 3: Mikey Moore to score anytime at odds of 2.625 on BetWinner.