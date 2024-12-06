Tottenham vs Chelsea Predictions: London to be Blue this weekend

Our football expert provides his top three bets and predictions for Tottenham vs Chelsea in the Premier League, set for this Sunday at 5:30 pm.

+

Tottenham vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Chelsea

Chelsea Victory with odds of @2.27 on BetWinner , equating to a 40% chance of the visiting club winning.

, equating to a 40% chance of the visiting club winning. Cole Palmer to score with odds of @2.37 on BetWinner , indicating a 42% chance of the English forward scoring.

, indicating a 42% chance of the English forward scoring. Chelsea Over 1.5 Goals with odds of @1.68 on BetWinner, representing a 57% chance for Chelsea to score two or more.

Chelsea should be expected to win against Tottenham by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This Sunday, Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League in what should be an entertaining London Derby. Having won their last three Premier League matches in a row, Chelsea head into this fixture brimming with confidence.

Their midweek trip to the south coast saw them breeze past Southampton 5-1, and as a result they have moved into second place, just seven points behind Liverpool. With 11 points from their last five matches, Chelsea currently have the second-best form in the league.

Tottenham travel to Bournemouth on Thursday evening, and they will be eager to get back to winning ways after drawing against Roma and Fulham.

A victory could lift them into the top five, but the Cherries will be a tough test after beating Wolves 4-2 last weekend. Sunday’s match, however, promises to be an entertaining clash for the neutrals.

Our Tottenham vs Chelsea predictions and tips take a closer look at the match and explore whether Chelsea can win the title or should focus on securing a Champions League spot. This is what Cole Palmer says on the matter.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Chelsea

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "system of play."

Forster; Udogie, Davies, Dragusin, Porro, Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr, Werner, Johnson, Son

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "system of play."

Sanchez; Cucurella, Colwill, Fofana, Caicedo, Lavia, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Chelsea to continue winning

With Chelsea sitting in third place in the Premier League, the disappointment of the previous campaign is behind them. Enzo Maresca has not only transformed his team, but also boosted their confidence.

Their 5-1 win over Southampton was their fourth in a row in all competitions, and they haven't lost in the league since their trip to Anfield five league games ago. This well-balanced and organised team are formidable in attack, and Spurs may struggle to cope with them.

As the first of our Tottenham vs Chelsea predictions, we are choosing the visitors to claim all three points in this London derby, maintaining their winning run against a Spurs side that have only won once in their last five.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet 1: Chelsea Victory @2.27 with BetWinner

Palmer to pose a threat

After returning to the scoresheet with a goal against Aston Villa, Cole Palmer is impossible to ignore. His stunning strike from range was his eighth of the season in just 13 Premier League games.

Occupying the number 10 role behind Nicolas Jackson, the England international excels when it comes to creating space on the edge of the box. With Neto and Sancho pulling the strings out wide, Palmer finds more space than his opponents, which is where we see his famous strikes from the edge of the box.

Once again, Palmer is Chelsea’s main man this season, and scoring against Spurs in their own stadium would be a dream come true for him - all signs suggest he will do just that.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet 2: Cole Palmer Anytime Scorer @2.37 with BetWinner

Visitors can run riot

Although this Derby may appear close on paper, Chelsea are currently in excellent form.

Maresca’s men have scored at least two goals in four of their last five matches, and their record against Tottenham in recent years is strongly in their favour. Not only have they won three of their last five head-to-heads (W3 D1 L1), but they have also scored 10 goals in those matches.

Chelsea thrive in these kinds of matches, and if they want to secure a Champions League spot, these are the types of games they need to win. With so much attacking talent in the final third, they can expose Spurs’ defence, which has kept just two clean sheets in their last 10.