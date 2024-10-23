Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Predictions: Home Win & AZ to Score

With Tottenham in free-flowing home form and AZ suffering four straight defeats, we predict Spurs winning a tight encounter on Thursday at 9 pm.

+

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar

Tottenham to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ 1.65 with 1xBet, representing a 38.17% chance of Spurs winning and AZ getting on the scoresheet.

Half With Most Goals (2nd Half) @ 2.05 with 1xBet, representing a 48.78% chance of the second half featuring more goals than the first half.

Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.55 with 1xBet, representing a 58.82% chance of the match featuring three or less goals scored.

We expect Spurs to continue their fine start to the Europa League campaign with a 2-1 home win over AZ.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Tottenham have been almost note perfect so far in their 2024/25 Europa League campaign, as they prepare for their third game of the league stage against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar at home. This impressive form certainly makes our Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Predictions all the more thrilling.

Spurs will be buoyed by their 4-1 home win over London rivals, West Ham, on Saturday afternoon. Ange Postecoglu’s men have been electric at home so far this season, although wholesale changes are likely to be afoot for the AZ fixture.

Young talents Moore and Lankshear are eager to earn a spot, but Dominic Solanke might be eyeing additional minutes as the central striker. After being sent off in the first 2024/25 Europa League match against Qarabag, Dragusin is once again eligible for selection.

AZ’s preparation for this fixture couldn’t be much worse after suffering four straight losses in all competitions. Star striker Troy Parrott, eager to leave his mark, returns to the club where he began his professional journey.

This marks the first competitive encounter between the two teams.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar

The probable lineup of Tottenham in 4-3-3:

Vicario; Porro, Davies, Romero, Gray, Sarr, Bergvall, Bissouma, Moore, Werner, Solanke

The probable lineup of AZ in 4-2-3-1:

Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, M. Wolfe, Penetra, Dekker, Clasie, Belic, Poku, van Bommel, Mijnans, Parrott

Spurs to enjoy their home comforts

The biggest reason to side with Tottenham this week is due to the form of the opposition. AZ have lost four straight competitive games. This includes one loss in the Europa League at Athletic Bilbao. They’ve also slumped to two home defeats and one away loss in the Eredivisie.

In contrast, Tottenham’s home form has been very solid – aside from their 1-0 defeat to North London rivals, Arsenal. They brushed aside Qarabag 3-0 in their last Europa League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite having ten men for much of the contest.

They rallied from a goal behind to secure a 4-1 victory over West Ham in front of their home crowd in the Premier League on Saturday. At home, Ange Postecoglu’s men have averaged 2.25 points per game in the Premier League, compared with 1.00 point per game away. AZ have averaged two goals scored per game, so we can see them getting on the scoresheet.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Tip 1: Tottenham to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ 1.65 with 1xBet

Second half goal action the most likely

Looking at the timing of goals scored by Spurs and AZ this season, 63% of Spurs’ goals have been scored in the second half. In addition, 58% of AZ’s goals have also been scored in the second 45.

With AZ conceding only seven goals in nine domestic games this season, we expect them to try and keep things tight during the early exchanges. However, Tottenham’s creativity and firepower should prove too much over the course of the full 90 minutes.

Almost a quarter (24%) of Spurs’ goals scored have come after the 75th minute. Thus, Postecoglu's squad might be inclined to exercise patience and gradually break down AZ.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Tip 2: Half With Most Goals (2nd Half) @ 2.05 with 1xBet

Don’t expect a goalfest

Based on the data, we don't anticipate this match to be a high-scoring, end-to-end affair like a basketball game. Half of Spurs' home games this season have ended with four or more total goals, but only 11% of AZ's away matches have surpassed 3.5 goals. This is why we're comfortable opting for the Under 3.5 Goals line.

AZ have failed to score in 40% of their away games so far this season. If this situation unfolds on Thursday night, it's difficult to imagine Spurs netting four goals against a team that has allowed only seven goals in nine Eredivisie matches.

Both teams boast solid defences, with Tottenham allowing two or more goals in just 30% of their home fixtures and AZ in only 40% of their away games. This defensive prowess plays a crucial role in shaping our Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Predictions.