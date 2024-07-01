Three things we learnt from weekend's Euro 2024 action as Round of 16 reaches halfway point

The Euro 2024 Round of 16 is at its halfway point after the weekend, with our expert here to offer the three things we learn from the weekend’s games.

Spain, Germany, England and Switzerland all progressed to the quarter-finals over the weekend as the knockout stages of Euro 2024 got underway.

Following the four games on offer last weekend, our expert is here to offer his take on the best bets to make and avoid ahead of the rest of the round of 16 and start of the QF’s this week.

Lamine Looking Excellent Value for Awards

One of the standout players of the weekend’s action was Lamine Yamal, who shone in Spain’s impressive 4-1 win over Georgia.

The Barcelona man bagged an assist and was La Roja’s main threat going forward, with his performance seeing his odds to win two of the main Euro 2024 accolades drop ahead of this week’s games.

He’s now joint-top in the race to win the ‘Most Assists’ award, as well as being favourites to win both that and the Young Player of the Tournament accolade.

Yamal’s been one of the most creative players so far in terms of xA, whilst his consistently strong displays make him look a shoe-in to finish top three in the YPOTT race.

He’s 6/4 and 7/1 to win either of these awards respectively, two bets that look excellent value ahead of Spain’s clash with Germany this weekend.

Avoid England after Slovakia Escape

England are current favourites to win the Euros following Sunday’s games, however given how the Three Lions have performed so far, this should be far from the case.

They struggled deeply in every game thus far, with Southgate’s side only still in the competition thanks to a 95th minute equaliser in their round of 16 clash.

Their games are only going to get harder from there, something that makes their price of 7/2 to win the tournament a bet that offers little value at this point in time.

Musiala Means Business

Jamal Musiala has easily been one of the standout players at the tournament thus far, something that’s encapsulated in his form in front of goal up until this point.

He’s scored from every shot on target he’s had so far, with Musiala now leading the golden boot race alongside the likes of Ivan Schranz and Georges Mikautadze, two players who are already out after their sides lost in the round of 16.

It must be said that Musiala and his teammates do have a hard run to the final, however the Bayern Munich man has shown during his career that he’s capable of performing no matter the quality of opposition.

He’s 11/2 to win the award, just behind current favourite Harry Kane, a price that looks solid given Musiala’s numbers so far.

