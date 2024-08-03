Spain Women vs Colombia Women Olympics Predictions: Spain to win and keep a clean sheet

Our football betting expert brings you Spain Women vs Colombia Women predictions ahead of their meeting in the quarter-finals at 5 pm on Saturday.

Spain Women vs Colombia Women Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain Women vs Colombia Women

Spain -1 handicap with odds of @1.39 on 1xBet , equating to a 54% chance of La Roja winning by two goals or more.

, equating to a 54% chance of La Roja winning by two goals or more. Spain Win both halves with odds of @1.71 on 1xBet , indicating a 50% chance of Colombia failing to score.

, indicating a 50% chance of Colombia failing to score. Over 1.5 with odds of @1.15 on 1xBet, representing a 42% chance for the world champions to net two goals after the break.

Spain should be expected to beat Colombia 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Spain are the clear favourite and will want to put on a show when they take on Colombia. La Roja are ranked 1st in the world of Women’s football, so expectations are high.

Off the field, it’s been a tumultuous time for Spain. Although strikes threatened to derail their success, they remain the standout side in the Women’s game. They are the World Cup holders, having beaten England in the final last year. La Roja are also favourites to win the gold medal here.

Montserrat Vasquez, the current head coach for Spain, wasn't in charge of the World Cup triumph. Jorge Vilda, who masterminded that success, was sacked following the tournament, with the Luis Rubiales scandal ongoing. Vasquez’s team have won 10 of their 11 matches in 2024.

Colombia secured three points in the group stages, finishing behind a Canada side that were docked six points on goal difference. They showed fight in their opening game against France before a deserved win over New Zealand. However, this encounter with Spain is a step up in class.

Las Cafeteras made it to the last eight at last year’s World Cup. They were knocked out by England, who lost to Spain in the final of the same competition.

Probable Lineups for Spain Women vs Colombia Women

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Coll; Hernandez, Paredes, Aleixandri, Batlle; Abelleira, Bonmati, Putellas; Garcia, Caldentey, Paralluelo

The probable lineup for Colombia in the "system of play."

Tapia; C. Arias, D. Arias, Carabali, Vanegas; Quejada, Izquierdo, Restrepo, Caicedo; Santos, Pavi

Spain to Record a Comfortable Victory

Colombia aim to halt Spain’s progress when these teams lock horns on Saturday, but few are predicting an upset.

Spain are one of three teams to win all three of their games in the group stage. They went up against two sides ranked in the top 10 of the FIFA World Rankings, but passed both tests with flying colours. They boast some of the most talented players in the tournament, three of whom were featured in the ones to watch.

La Roja were dominant in their 2-0 win over Brazil in their final group games. They were credited with creating a total of four big chances by Opta and kept 83% possession. Their task was made easier when Marta was sent off on the stroke of halftime, but Spain had been dominant even prior to that, and scoring seemed inevitable.

Colombia made it through to the quarter-finals by the skin of their teeth. They were beaten by France and Canada, but the 2-0 win over New Zealand and a goal difference of 0 were enough to get them to this stage. Spain have the quality to put Colombia to the sword here.

Spain Women vs Colombia Women Bet 1: Spain -1 Handicap @1.39 on 1xBet

La Roja’s Sturdy Defence

We are backing the favourites to keep a clean sheet in the next of our Spain vs Colombia predictions.

Montserrat Vasquez’s team have kept a clean sheet in their last two matches and given very little away. Brazil failed to muster up a single shot before Marta’s sending-off in Spain’s last game. Catalina Coll has made just seven saves in the La Roja net so far this tournament and the keeper will be well-protected once again.

Colombia took on the reigning Olympic champions in their last match and struggled to create any clear-cut chances as they failed to find the net. Their opponents, Canada, are ranked seven places below Spain in FIFA’s World Rankings, so it could be a long afternoon for the underdogs here.

Spain Women vs Colombia Women Bet 2: Spain Win both halves @1.71 on 1xBet

Spain’s Patient Approach Pays Dividends Late On

Spain love to dominate possession and this tournament has been no different. They have been averaging 78% possession at the tournament, more than any other side.

This approach means there are tired legs in the opposition’s ranks later in the game, with them forced to chase the ball for long periods. Therefore, we are backing the favourites to score at least two goals after the break.

Four of Spain’s five goals in this tournament have come in the second half of the match. This bet landed in their last game thanks to a goal from Alexia Putellas in the 117th minute of injury time.