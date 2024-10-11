At the top level of international football, the absence of pivotal players due to injury is often seen as a dark cloud.

Yet, in Spain's journey through the Nations League, this very cloud may possess a silver lining.

Despite missing their leader, Rodri, Luis de la Fuente's squad is still considered the favourite to lift the trophy.

As they prepare for key home games against Denmark and Serbia, the question arises: can Spain maintain their momentum without the architect of their midfield, Rodri?

Indispensable for club and country

Before exploring the details of Rodri's absence, let's first examine Spain's numbers.

La Roja’s unbeaten run extends to 12 matches across all competitions, a testament to their recent tactical and technical superiority.

Their record includes 10 victories and two draws — a remarkable feat that underscores their attacking strength, with multiple victories over top sides such as Germany, France, and England.

Ranked third by FIFA, Spain’s recent successes inspire confidence, positioning them as favourites against Denmark, a team they have outclassed four times consecutively, with an aggregate score of 10-2.

At the heart of Spain and Manchester City’s recent successes lies Rodri, who’s been on the losing side only once, for club and country, in the past 18 months.

With achievements that fill football's most illustrious pages, including winning the Champions League, four Premier League titles, and the Euro 2024, Rodri emerges as a linchpin.

Before his cruciate ligament injury, Rodri stood outacross Europe's top five leagues as the leader in total passes, successful passes in the opponent's half, and successful passes that reached the final third.

Statistically, Rodri's absence is evident. City’s match loss rate spikes to 24% without him, compared to 11% with him.

Two of Spain’s last four defeats (against Switzerland in 2022 and in a friendly against Colombia in March this year) have happened when the City’s midfield was absent.

Luis de la Fuente’s men could not get past Serbia last month in a game where the former Atletico Madrid midfielder was rested. Rodri's run of 52 unbeaten league games in Europe further cements his reputation as indispensable.

His performance was lauded during Spain's European Championship campaign, solidifying his claim for a Ballon d’Or victory.

An excellent alternative

In the glow of Rodri's brilliance, does Spain possess a replacement?

Enter Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad rising star, renowned for his physical prowess and distribution quality, stands ready to anchor Spain's midfield.

While comparisons to Rodri are inevitable, Zubimendi has demonstrated the capability to fill Rodri’s shoes during crucial matches.

During the European Championship final, upon Rodri's forced injury withdrawal, Zubimendi stepped up admirably. His performance proved crucial, maintaining Spain's midfield integrity and ultimately contributing to their victory.

Zubimendi’s recent exploits in domestic football—such as his MVP performance against Atlético Madrid—affirm his readiness to shoulder big responsibilities on the international stage.

Spain’s manager Luis de la Fuente’s faith in Zubimendi is unwavering.

While acknowledging Rodri as irreplaceable, de la Fuente has described Zubimendi as "the second best," considering a potential shift in midfield dynamics an opportunity rather than a setback.

Spain's formidable reputation in major finals positions them as favourites should they advance to the later stages of the Nations League, a competition where they have reached the final twice, claiming the title in 2023.

With an unbroken streak of victories in the last 28 finals they have participated in across prestigious events like the World Cup, European Championships, Champions League, and UEFA Cup/Europa League, the Spanish teams have consistently demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure and emerge victorious.

These qualities, coupled with their recent Nations League experience, suggest that if Spain reach the concluding rounds of the tournament, they possess the pedigree to be considered strong contenders for victory.