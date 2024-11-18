Spain vs Switzerland Predictions: Spain to win and keep a clean sheet

We bring you our Spain vs Switzerland predictions ahead of their Nations League clash at 8:45 pm on Monday.

+

Spain vs Switzerland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain vs Switzerland

Spain Victory with odds of @ 1.43 on BetWinner , equating to a 64% & 68% chance of the home side taking all three points

, equating to a 64% & 68% chance of the home side taking all three points Spain -1 handicap with odds of @ 2.165 on BetWinner , indicating a 42% & 46% chance of De La Fuente’s side winning by two goals or more.

, indicating a 42% & 46% chance of De La Fuente’s side winning by two goals or more. Under 0.5 goals for Switzerland with odds of @2.06 on BetWinner, representing a 48% & 49% chance for the home side to keep a clean sheet.

Spain have to qualify to secure a 3-0 win over Switzerland.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Spain face Switzerland in their final match of the Nations League group stage, and will be eyeing another trophy in the summer.

Luis De La Fuente’s side are holders of the UEFA Nations League and the reigning champions of Europe. Spain are looking to embark on another era of unprecedented success, just like the one that saw them lift three consecutive major trophies between 2008 and 2012.

Spain came into this international break knowing they had already booked their place in the quarter-finals. The new format means that the top two teams in each of the League A groups will make it through to the next stage.

Switzerland proved they are a dangerous foe at Euro 2024. They drew against Germany in their final group game before eliminating Italy in the first knockout round. England needed a penalty shootout to dump the Swiss out at the quarter-final stage.

With their chances of finishing in the top two already out of reach before their final match against Serbia, Murat Yakin's team is now playing for pride in this round of fixtures. The Swiss boast a wealth of talent in their squad, making the hosts cautious of the danger they present, even after recent setbacks.

Probable Lineups for Spain vs Switzerland

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Raya; Porro, Vivian, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Ruiz, Olmo; Williams, Pedri, Morata

The probable lineup for Switzerland in the "system of play."

Kobel; Widmer, Hajdari, Comert, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Amdouni, Rieder, Aebischer; Embolo

Spain to Extend Impressive Run

Spain recorded an emphatic 4-1 win over Switzerland in the reverse fixture. The win was made all the more impressive by the fact that Robin Le Normand was sent off after 20 minutes with his team 2-0 up. De La Fuente’s side were deadly on the counter and netted two goals in the second half to round off the win.

The Swiss fared well in the summer, but Murat Yakin’s side have struggled to get going in the Nations League. They were still searching for their first win coming into their final two group games of this competition. Therefore, we are backing the home side to win as part of our Spain vs Switzerland predictions.

Spain vs Switzerland Bet 1: Spain Victory @ 1.43 with BetWinner.

De La Fuente Calls For Attack

Betting on Spain to secure a victory by at least two goals is an attractive option here. They were able to retain some menace after the sending off in their last clash with Switzerland and could put Yakin’s side to the sword here.

In home matches under De La Fuente, Spain are scoring an average of three goals per game. They have won five of their last seven competitive home matches by a margin of two goals or greater.

This bet has also won in both of Switzerland’s away matches in the Nations League thus far, with the team succumbing to 2-0 defeats on both occasions.

Spain vs Switzerland Bet 2: Spain -1 Handicap @ 2.165 with BetWinner.

The last of our Spain vs Switzerland predictions is for La Roja to keep a clean sheet.

Under Luis De La Fuente, Spain have played 11 home matches and suffered just one defeat. Over that period, they are conceding an average of 0.64 goals per game and have managed to keep six clean sheets. Heading into this international break, La Roja have conceded just one goal in the Nations League, and that came when they had 10 men on the pitch.

Switzerland have failed to score in both of their Nations League matches on the road thus far. They had five shots on target across both of those matches.