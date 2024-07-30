Spain vs Egypt Olympics Predictions: Low-Scoring Draw As Spaniards Already Qualified

Egypt U23s face-off Spain U23s needing a point in their final group game to reach the knockout stage.

Spain vs Egypt Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain vs Egypt

Match Drawn @ 4.10 with MozzartBet, representing a 23% chance of Spain and Egypt’s game ending tied.

Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.96 with MozzartBet , representing a 50% chance of the game ending with less than three goals scored.

, representing a 50% chance of the game ending with less than three goals scored. 1-1 Correct Score @ 7.75 with MozzartBet, representing a 13% chance of the full-time score being 1-1.

Our analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Learn more about the MozzartBet bonus

Don’t have a MozzartBet account yet? Check our MozzartBet registration guide

Find out more about Kenya’s best betting sites

The Spanish U23s missed out on a gold medal at Tokyo 2021, losing out in the final. They’re desperate to go one better this year and have already qualified for the quarter-finals, making much lighter work of their group than the U.S. U23s. As for Egypt, they need only a point from this game to follow suit.

Spain won both of their opening Group C games, breezing past Uzbekistan and Dominican Republic. The Spaniards are one of just three nations with a 100% record after their opening two group games.

Although Spain’s young team are in fine form, there’s less motivation to push hard for the win after winning their two opening group games. They’ll be happier to play in second gear, so a 1-1 draw seems fair, considering Egypt’s miserly defence and the point they need to qualify.

The victory over Dominican Republic means their passage into the knockout stage is secured. Head coach Santi Denia could rest a few key players, with left-back Miguel Gutierrez a likely starter after scoring and impressing off the bench against the Dominicans.

As for Egypt, they’ve yet to concede a goal in the group stage. However, their watertight defence has come at a cost in attack too, scoring just once in their recent victory over Uzbekistan.

A draw for the Egyptians guarantees a place in the knockout stage, no matter what Dominican Republic do. They’ll aim to frustrate and stifle the in-form Spaniards from the first whistle to the last.

Probable Lineups for Spain vs Egypt

The probable lineup for Spain in 4-2-3-1:

Garcia; Gutierrez, Garcia, Sanchez, Pacheco, Turrientes, Fermin, Bernabe, Oroz, Omorodion, Gomez

The probable lineup for Egypt in 4-3-3:

Alaa; El Debes, Eid, Fayed, Abdelmaguid, Koka, Shehata, Elneny, Adel, Faisal, Zizo

Egypt to get the point they need to reach the knockout stages

Spain U23s and Egypt U23s locked horns at the last Olympics in Tokyo. The match ended goalless, demonstrating the Egyptians’ ability to keep Spain’s creative talents on a leash.

Egypt are not a possession-based team, as shown by having just 40% of the ball in their win over Uzbekistan. However, if they can frustrate Spain and threaten on the counter-attack, this could be Egypt’s best ploy to reach the last eight.

Spain vs Egypt Tip 1: Draw @ 4.10 with MozzartBet

Low match intensity expected as Spain have already qualified

Spain have been averaging 2.5 goals scored per game so far this tournament. Meanwhile, Egypt have been averaging just 0.5 goals scored per game.

Motivation is one of the biggest factors in football betting. Given that Spain are already through to the quarter-finals, they do not need to push hard for goals here. In truth, neither do the Egyptians, so long as they can keep things tight at the other end.

Even if Spain do get the better of Egypt, it’s difficult to see La Roja putting three goals past them on Tuesday afternoon.

Spain vs Egypt Tip 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.96 with MozzartBet

A low-scoring draw the most likely outcome

Spain have only kept one clean sheet in their last seven matches, despite their U23s being in red-hot form. Although Egypt’s defence is yet to be breached, the Spaniards will surely have enough to get on the scoresheet.

However, Egypt’s motivation to get the point they need to qualify could result in a cagey contest, where both sides are happy to settle for a low-scoring stalemate.