Southgate's Shootout Stars: 10 players that can lead England to penalty success

After England success on penalties against the Swiss, our expert does a deep dive into the Three Lions penalty prospects against Spain.

Such was the impressive nature of their penalties in the quarter-final win over Switzerland, many England fans and backers are hoping the semi-final also goes to spot kicks!

Since Gareth Southgate has been in charge, the Three Lions have won two of their three shootouts in major tournaments.

It’s understandable why onlookers feel England have now banished the demons of previous defeats on penalties – Southgate’s men are 9/1 with William Hill to win a shootout against the Spain.

England vs Spain Penalty Shootout Odds

Market Odds Match to Go to Penalties 2.91

The current squad has an abundance of top-class ball-strikers and there looks to be no fewer than 10 solid penalty options for the England boss.

1.Harry Kane

The skipper wasn’t on the pitch when England stepped up to the spot against the Swiss, having suffered cramp prior to the end of extra-time.

He still remains his country’s first-choice penalty taker and has an 87 percent conversion rate for both club and country.

Kane was 100% last season, scoring eight times from eight spot kicks for Bayern Munich.

2. Cole Palmer

In the absence of the captain, Palmer was handed the task of taking the first penalty against Switzerland and made no mistake.

The Chelsea star has an incredible spot-kick record, with the 22-year-old having scored every one of the 14 taken to date.

Nine of those came for the Blues last season, while Palmer also scored one for England in a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

3. Jude Bellingham

Although he hasn’t taken that many penalties, the Champions League winner looked comfortable stepping up in Dusseldorf.

Bellingham scored his only spot kick for Real Madrid last season, whilst also scoring in their European shootout win over Manchester City.

4. Bukayo Saka

Despite missing in the Euros final against Italy, Saka’s record from the spot is impressive and he certainly made amends when slotting home against the Swiss.

Arsenal’s wonderkid is his club’s first-choice penalty taker and scored six from six for the Gunners last season.

5. Ivan Toney

In Toney, England have one of the best penalty takers in the Premier League, which was highlighted by his calm finish in the quarters.

The Brentford forward has scored 30 of his 32 career spot-kicks, including six from seven for the Bees in the 2022/23 season. He also scored in a friendly against Belgium back in March.

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold

The confident way he dispatched the winning penalty against Switzerland, you would think Alexander-Arnold was a regular penalty taker.

That is not the case, although he has enjoyed success in the past. He scored three-from-three for England at the Under-19 European Championship and also scored for Liverpool in the Super Cup win over Chelsea in 2019.

7. Eberechi Eze

The Crystal Palace forward may have been next on the list for the shootout with the Swiss, as he has a good pedigree from the spot.

Eze has scored both of his spot kicks for the Eagles since joining in 2022 and has a success-rate percentage of 87.50.

8. Jarrod Bowen

Prior to Lucas Paqueta and James Ward-Prowse’s arrival at West Ham, Jarrod Bowen had been their designated penalty taker.

He scored two of the three he took in 2022/23 and has a 66.67 percentage conversion rate.

9. Phil Foden

It’s a real surprise to see that Phil Foden has not taken a penalty for Manchester City, but he has had recent success in a shootout.

Even though his team were eventually beaten, Foden did score the fourth spot-kick in last season’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

10. Jordan Pickford

The Everton shot-stopper has saved five of the 20 shootout penalties he has faced in an England jersey.

Pickford has also scored from the spot for his nation, bagging the fifth penalty in a shootout against the Swiss in the 2019 Nations League.