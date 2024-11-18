South Africa vs South Sudan Predictions: Bafana Bafana End on a High

South Africa and South Sudan conclude their Group K games in Cape Town on Tuesday. Check out our predictions for the South Africa vs South Sudan.

+

South Africa vs South Sudan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for South Africa vs South Sudan

Over 1.5 first half goals with odds of @ 3.15 on BetWinner , equating to a 37% implied probability.

, equating to a 37% implied probability. South Africa to win and both teams to score with odds of @ 4.00 on BetWinner , indicating a 23.1% implied probability.

, indicating a 23.1% implied probability. South Africa -1 with odds of @1.43 on BetWinner, representing a 55.6% implied probability.

South Africa are predicted to beat South Sudan 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

On Tuesday, South Africa welcome South Sudan for a Group K AFCON qualifier, though the stakes are low.

A 2-0 win away against Uganda has placed South Africa at the top of the section after five fixtures. A win on Tuesday would guarantee they finish in first place in Group K.

With one of the best attacks in AFCON qualifying, South Africa have scored 13 goals in their five matches so far. They remain undefeated, but required a last-minute goal in the 95th minute to secure a win against South Sudan in their previous encounter.

Having been eliminated after losing their first four matches, South Sudan have nothing but pride to play for in Cape Town.

A thrilling 3-2 victory over Congo in their last match gives the Bright Stars momentum, leading bettors to reconsider an easy home win for Bafana Bafana in their South Africa vs South Sudan predictions.

Probable Lineups for South Africa vs South Sudan

South Africa probable XI:

Williams; Mudau, Mvala, Dortley, Modiba; Mokoena, Aubaas; Mokwana, Le Roux, Appollis; Makgopa.

South Sudan probable XI:

Jenaro; Taban, Pal, Laku, Wani; Malish, Garna, Malish; Malish Ezibon Wajo, Paulino Juna, Yuel.

Entertaining First Half

Both teams have seen multiple goals scored in three of their last four matches. It was 2-2 between South Sudan and Congo at half-time a few days ago.

South Africa had a 2-1 lead when these teams played in Juba back in September. It might not be as high-scoring in Cape Town, but there's a clear pattern of first-half goals for both teams.

The 2.70 price on two or more first-half goals represents value. There’s no reason for South Sudan to be cautious, and South Africa will be keen to put on a show for the home crowd.

South Africa vs South Sudan Bet 1: Over 1.5 first half goals @ 3.15 with BetWinner.

Long Odds on Bafana Bafana and BTTS

South Sudan scored three goals in their last match. They have only failed to score once in their last four outings, and scored twice when they faced South Africa in Juba.

South Africa have kept a couple of clean sheets in this group, but they have also had two matches where they have conceded multiple goals. They failed to keep a clean sheet against Congo last month, too.

With South Africa at 1.22 to win the match, this price on a home win and both teams to score is excellent value. We're seeing significantly longer odds simply by betting on South Sudan to score, given their effective attacking play in recent international matches.

South Africa vs South Sudan Bet 2: South Africa to win and both teams to score @ 4.00 with BetWinner.

Comfortable Home Win Expected

Uganda are 85 places ahead of South Sudan in the world rankings, and South Africa recently beat Uganda by two clear goals. Bafana Bafana are 1.80 to win to cover the -1 handicap against South Sudan on Tuesday.

South Sudan have conceded multiple goals in three of their five group matches, and could struggle to keep this close. Having beaten Congo 5-0 in their last home match, South Africa will be eyeing a comprehensive victory in Cape Town.

This is the last of our three top South Africa vs South Sudan predictions for the matchday six clash in Group K.